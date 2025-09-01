Voyagers of Nera: Everything we know

At first glance, Voyagers of Nera looks like a mixture of Raft and Sea of Thieves, but while looking like a product of its genre (Survival/Crafting ), it manages to stand out. Developed and soon to be published by Treehouse Games, this 10-player cooperative survival-crafting MMO is set in a magical ocean world.It is brimming with lost spirits and deadly monsters, which you must overcome. You'll be able to sail to distant islands, build beautiful villages, and surf across the waves with friends on a whim. That being said, here's everything you need to know about Voyagers of Nera.Voyagers of Nera will feature base building, open-world exploration, and more As far as we know, in an official capacity, there are five talking points about Voyagers of Mera that can be expanded upon. They provide information at a glance about what to expect from the game.Set Sail Across the Seas: Sail to distant islands, surf across the water on a personal skimmer, and dive beneath the waves… but beware what lurks in the depths.Survive a Magical Ocean World: Battle monstrous creatures from the Deep, both above and below the waves, as you explore a vast ocean full of mysterious ruins and diverse biomes.Awaken Powerful Spirits: Rescue magical spirits that can guide you as companions, teach you recipes, help you craft, guide your vessels, or even grant you powerful abilities.Build the Ultimate Island Base: Build growing island settlements as you gather resources, craft new tools, and customize your buildings with an expressive construction system. Bring your base to life by awakening spirits that teach you recipes and empower your crafting stations.Voyage Alone or With Friends: Embark on your voyage alone or with up to 10 friends as you sail across Nera and battle back the monsters of the Deep.Given how the game looks, if you enjoy a cartoon-ish type of animation, this is something you'd likely be interested in. With survival-crafting being the crux of things, it's bound to be fun with additional players. The developers have also announced that in Early Access, large parts of the game will be ready to explore. Here's what they had to say:“In the Early Access version, you can play the full game described in the About This section! We have three full biomes ready for you to sail, skim, and swim through. There's tons of monsters to battle, spirits to rescue, and beautiful bases to build!”Additionally, the Early Access phase for Voyagers of Nera will last for a year, starting September 16, 2025, but should the developers decide to add more features/content, it could be extended. An update for the timeline will be provided as the game's development progresses. For the time being, that's everything you need to know about Voyagers of Nera. You can wishlist it now on Steam.Read more articles here:Project Ghost: Everything we know about the upcoming MMOHonor of Kings World: Everything we knowBlade &amp; Soul Heroes: Everything we know about it