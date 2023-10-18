Warframe Abyss of Dagath Aumen Kaithe Gear: Release date, price, and more

A void-themed steed was among the Warframe community's favorite highlights of the Duviri Paradox update since it was first teased in 2021. Dubbed 'Kaithe' by the Orokin, these horse-like creatures can be exclusively found and interacted with in Duviri. The Drifter in Duviri owns one of these creatures, which can be summoned at will and even taken to the skies.

The Kaithe are believed to be "a memory clad in a Steel dream." These majestic creatures will often be your only means of travel in the vast pastures of Duviri, at least until you gain the materlith fast-traveling perk in one of the Drifter Intrinsic trees.

Another Drifter Intrinsic perk unlocks the ability to name your Kaithe. You can also visually adorn your Kaithe by altering four cosmetic add-on components. The Abyss of Dagath update introduces the Aumen set of Kaithe gear, the sixth themed Kaithe cosmetic bundle you can purchase.

How to get Aumen Kaithe Gear in Warframe

Aumen Kaithe parts can be individually purchased from the Market (Image via Digital Extremes)

You can visit your Kaithe in the Drifter's cave in Warframe, which has to be unlocked by completing the Duviri Paradox quest. The Kaithe appearance can be freely changed here as well as in the Dormizone once you have access to all Duviri-related content.

The Aumen Kaithe gear can be purchased from the same menu where you modify your Kaithe's appearance. However, you can also forego these steps and buy it directly off the Market, accessible from your Orbiter.

The Aumen Kaithe bundle does not come with a Pedigree, a cosmetic modification of your Kaithe's base model. Instead, it involves cosmetic modification of the Kaithe Chamfron (headdress), a tailpiece, and a saddle.

Regardless of where you purchase the Aumen Kaithe gear, the bundle costs 190 Platinum. The component was price breakdown is as follows:

Aumen Chamfron - 60 Platinum

Aumen Saddle - 90 Platinum

Aumen Tail - 40 Platinum

Like all other Kaithe cosmetics in Warframe, the only way to get your hands on these is to spend Platinum. That said, you can acquire this in-game currency via in-game trading. Farming Relics to obtain Grendel Prime components, for example, would be a good way to earn some Platinums in this way.

Purchasing the entire Kaithe Bundle has no benefits over purchasing the pieces individually. However, if you buy the limited-time Dagath Collection, you will spend less Platinum overall than if you purchase each component separately. This collection includes:

The Dagath Warframe with a pre-installed Orokin Reactor

Dorrclave with a pre-installed Orokin Catalyst

Aumen Kaithe bundle

Dagath Ganceann helmet

The total cost of all the components of this collection, factoring in the free Warframe and weapon slot that comes with it, comes to 797 Platinum. Instead, you can get all of this for 580 Platinum by purchasing the Dagath Collection.