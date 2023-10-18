Best Warframe Dagath build: Mods, Helminth, weapons, and more

The 54th unique Warframe Dagath is finally obtainable with the game's well-timed Halloween update called Abyss of Dagath. Teased first during TennoCon 2023, Dagath is themed after the image of the headless horseman myth prevalent in medieval Europe. Her skillset also adheres to this reaper, spelling out the doom of her enemies while astride the barrier between life and death itself.

Dagath's abilities include an area-of-effect viral proc and a critical damage-enhancing buff that also grants her a free extra life on a cooldown timer.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Best Helminth abilities for the Warframe Dagath

The Warframe Dagath can make great use of any damage-buffing ability from Helminth (Image via Digital Extremes)

As of her Warframe release, Dagath's fourth ability seems to be the best slot for a subsumed alternative. Despite its massive damage and potentially full armor and shield strip, it takes far too long to cast, costs a good chunk of energy, and synergizes the least with her other abilities.

In its stead, depending on your build goals, you could use the following abilities:

Eclipse

Roar

Lycath's Hunt

Condemn

Spectrorage

Tharros Strike

Warframe Dagath build: Recommended mod setup and arcanes

The Warframe Dagath can be made highly survivable by using this build with the Condemn ability from Helminth (Image via Digital Extremes)

Dagath's playstyle is somewhat similar to Saryn's, except it is much simpler in function.

Firstly, you can activate Grave Walker once for permanent upkeep as long as you do not trigger its death-prevention effect. Afterwards, the gameplay revolves around simply applying Doom to the first cluster of enemies and spreading it by spamming Wyrd Scythes whenever beneficial.

Doing this will grant you near-constant viral procs surrounding you, slow enemies down by up to 95% of their regular animations, and give you a massive critical buff.

So long as you can sustain energy for it, the best build for Dagath will maximize Ability strength to increase damage and slow on Wyrd Scythes, as well as the critical damage buff on Grave Walker.

With enough Ability strength, you can play Dagath as a glass cannon using Eclipse. However, the range of Wyrd Scythes heavily favors Dagath in a melee role. For this role, you can tank up one of two ways:

You can use the reworked shield gate to achieve 1100 shields. An easy way to reset it is by using Condemn as a Helminth ability.

You can tank up by stacking Health Conversion, Adaptation, and the Arcane Blessing buff and using a subsume ability like Fractured Blast

Best weapons and equipment to use with Dagath in Warframe

Grave Walker increases Critical Damage on all weapons wielded by Dagath (Image via Digital Extremes)

Due to the critical damage bonus from Grave Walker, Dagath works best with weapons that benefit from critical builds. In the current meta, this includes a lot of weapons, ranging from less crit-reliant area clears like Cedo to almost all of the Incarnon Genesis weapons with Evolution perks that grant it additive Critical Chance.

A special case can be made for Kuva Nukor, which boasts the highest base critical damage in the game. With a critical gimmick setup, such as Arcane Avenger, this can be turned into one of the deadliest beam weapons in the game, rivaling the likes of Incarnon Torid.