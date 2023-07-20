Top 5 Warframes of all time

Warframe enables gamers to play as unique playable characters that have amazing abilities and traversal mechanics. These are termed Warframes and are the foundation of this title's experience. Each of these requires gamers to adopt a different strategic approach, which adds to the learning curve and encourages them to partake in myriad activities.

One must note that there are no objectively good or bad Warframes in this MMORPG as the preference differs from player to player. There are, however, some potent ones that both newcomers and the veterans will admire. Fans are bound to enjoy their time playing as the Warframes featured on this list.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

Saryn and four other great Warframes of all time

1) Saryn

Saryn is effective in dealing toxin damage (Image via Digital Extremes)

Saryn is one of the best Warframes to play owing to the myriad toxins that she can infect the opponents with. Spores, Toxic Lash, Miasma, and, Molt are the abilities she possesses.

Melee enthusiasts can leverage her Toxic Lash ability, wherein all her attacks deal a massive amount of toxin damage. This also works with other weapons, but melee ones double the damage numbers.

Her Spores ability is equally lethal as it grips the enemy with a corrosive debuff that inflicts damage-over-time effect. It constantly depletes the health of the impacted target. Players can even shoot these spores to spread the infection.

2) Nova

Nova has antimatter abilities (Image via Digital Extremes)

Nova is another great Warframe that can wreak havoc on the battlefield with her antimatter-oriented abilities. While many players consider her fragile owing to the absence of robust defensive powers, Nova compensates for it with excellent abilities like Null Star and Antimatter Drop.

Players aiming to evade can rely on her Wormhole ability, which creates a void through which one can pass through. It also allows other teammates to utilize this hole to evade their foes.

The prime highlight of Nova is her passive power, which triggers whenever an adversary knocks her out. It enables players to automatically release a defensive burst that not only delivers a knockback effect but also deals a small amount of damage.

3) Wisp

Wisp is ideal for distracting enemies (Image via Digital Extremes)

Wisp is one of the potent Warframes that provides strong support to other players in a battle. Wisp’s Reservoirs ability triggers motes, which are nothing but power-ups useful to both her and her allies.

These power-ups offer enhanced movement, health, inflict stun on foes, and many other buffs that are essential for prolonged survival. Players can disorient their foes by leveraging the Will-O-Wisp ability that casts a projection of her. This is a good distraction tactic that makes Wisp a force to be reckoned with.

Like other Warframes, players must first collect the blueprints associated with her. These can be obtained by facing off against a formidable enemy on Jupiter. Players can peruse this guide on how to defeat Ropalolyst easily.

4) Octavia

Octavia possesses musical abilities (Image via Digital Extremes)

Octavia’s music-oriented powers make her one of the most intriguing Warframes in the game. Her weapon is named the Mandachord and enables players to slay enemies musically.

Players will admire the Mallet ability, which involves Octavia hurling a musical device ahead of her. Enemies that pass through the resulting spikes from this ability take consistent damage.

Fans can even leverage her invisibility powers to opt for a stealth approach in combat scenarios or simply avoid hordes of enemies and progress through the level when required. Players can delve into this article to knnow the best frames for each mission type in Steel Path.

5) Rhino

Rhino has robust health stats (Image via Digital Extremes)

Rhino is one of the oldest Warframes in the game and is ideal for newcomers. While veterans of the game might have moved on to other playable characters, this pick is great for fans who wish to prioritize survival.

Beginners can rely on Rhino to help them clear out most missions effectively due to its robust health. One can leverage his Iron Skin ability to temporarily increase damage resistance.

Players can slow down time for a few seconds with the help of the Rhino Stomp ability, allowing them to relentlessly charge at enemies with melee attacks. This is an effective tactic especially when one is overwhelmed by a swarm of foes.

This MMORPG has positively evolved over the last decade and witnessed tons of updates. This aspect, combined with its free-to-play nature, attracts a lot of new players. Fans can check out this article to know the five weakest frames in this title.