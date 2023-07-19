5 weakest Warframes of all time

Warframe has evolved into a juggernaut and is constantly transforming with frequent content additions. This, along with plenty of free content, has strengthened its player base. The prime highlight of this title is the myriad Warframes that one can play as and navigate through the levels acrobatically. The vast choices can be daunting for newcomers.

Each Warframe has its own unique strengths and weaknesses that players must be aware of before opting for one. While a majority of them are quite potent, some Warframes may not be as strong as one expects them to be.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

Nyx and four other weakest Warframes

1) Banshee

Banshee leverages acoustic powers (Image via Digital Extremes)

Banshee is a unique Warframe in that she utilizes sound or acoustic powers. This enables players to spot enemies easily, along with knowing their weaknesses. One can use Banshee if they wish to use stealth in combat, as her passive ability can suppress the sound of the weapons.

Her weakness is more evident when dealing with a swarm of enemies. Warframe pits players against multiple foes most times, and some activities involve fending off several enemy waves.

While one can craft a build that alleviates this weakness, it requires a lot of time to acquire the right set of augments. Players can use Banshee to support others in spotting enemies and help them deal with aggressive foes.

2) Xaku

Xaku has low heatlh (Image via Digital Extremes)

Xaku is an interesting Warframe since, according to the game’s lore, it was created by a fusion of many fragments from other Warframes. Owing to this backstory, they do not have a gender association.

They have a low health stat which can be a major hindrance in the survival factor. Players who delve into the game solo cannot rely on Xaku to clear out difficult missions.

Some even feel that Xaku consumes a heavy amount of energy. While this can be compensated by using some energy mods, it still doesn't alleviate the issue completely. Players can peruse this article to acquire Archon Shards that provide some robust buffs.

3) Nyx

Nyx possesses psychic abilities (Image via Digital Extremes)

Nyx is an intriguing choice owing to her psychic prowess, wherein she can manipulate the minds of her adversaries. Players can get the most out of her in crowd control tactics.

While her psychic abilities, like Mind Control, seem amazing at first glance, the enemy AI is sometimes not conducive to working the intended way. Her other abilities are only potent in selected scenarios.

Nyx’s Absorb ability can be potent in some situations. However, it takes a while for this skill to accumulate sufficient power to reflect back at opponents. Despite being considered weak, many veteran players opt for her.

4) Atlas

Atlas leverages the earth element (Image via Digital Extremes)

Atlas is associated with the earth element and relies on its best ability called Landslide, a combo punch move that lets players deal massive damage to enemies. This move also heals Atlas by a percentage, along with granting some armor.

This makes Atlas fun to use. But many players consider him fragile in high-level activities. His brawling nature leads players to charge head-first into battles which often makes him vulnerable to damage from aggressive adversaries.

Furthermore, Atlas has a strong learning curve and is better suited for veteran players. Those who have just acquired him will need a lot of time to craft a viable build. Players looking for a robust alternative can peruse this guide to obtain Rhino.

5) Hydroid

As the name implies, Hydroid is known for leveraging his aquatic powers in combat. Tempest Barrage, Tidal Surge, and Tentacle Swarm are some of the abilities associated with him.

Players can rely on them to deal with multiple enemies, although they don’t deal a significant amount of damage. Additionally, Hydroid risks running out of energy frequently due to the high cost associated with the aforementioned abilities.

Hydroid is one of the oldest Warframes, and many avid players are hopeful of a rework that would make him more effective. Many seasoned players opine that Hydroid has been overlooked for years owing to newer and better ones that a vast majority prefer.

Warframe is one of the top-tier sci-fi-themed MMORPGs, and its free-to-play nature entices many players to try it out. Peruse this list of the five best MMORPGs, like No Man’s Sky, for a similar experience.