Warframe Dagath abilities, how to get, and more

The Warframe Abyss of Dagath update is set to introduce its headliner character, Dagath, alongside its series of major balance changes to the game. The 54th unique addition to the arsenal of frames will ship with her own signature Dorrclave melee weapon in the whip and blade subclass. Dagath and all of her cosmetics will become available on October 18, 2023.

Dagath, the 'Widow of the Vacant Visage', is a Warframe themed after the medieval headless horseman myth. She uses her powers of otherwordly witchcraft to curse her foes while her ultimate lets her spectral stampede loose to trample them. Just as her kit is Halloween-themed, Dagath's release coincides with the Nights of Nabreus event in 2023.

How to get the Dagath Warframe

Dagath will be easy to farm for most Warframe players (Image via Digital Extremes)

Like Grendel, the process of obtaining Dagath's components and blueprint is tied to syndicates and new remote mission nodes. Warframe's Abyss of Dagath update will introduce a new item called Abyssal Beacon, purchasable from all of the six original factions:

Arbiters of Justice

Cephalon Suda

New Loka

Red Veil

Steel Meridian

The Perrin Sequence

Abyssal Beacons cost 5000 standing apiece, and they unlock a new mission node in Ceres. An extermination node with a few twists, completing this mission grants you a unique resource called Veinthorn.

Veinthorn can be used as a currency to purchase various components and the main blueprint of Dagath by visiting her Shrine in the Dagath's Hollow room located in your Dojo.

All Dagath Warframe abilities explained

Wyrd Scythes

Dagath sends out waves of Scythe projectiles that initially circle her like Yareli's Aquablades do, dealing Viral damage to enemies immediately surrounding Dagath. They can deal multiple instances of damage to the same target before they disappear.

Doom

Dagath casts Doom in a frontal cone, and all targets caught within its wake are cursed with the Phantom Wrath debuff. Those affected by this debuff will have a spectral scythe on their head as an indicator.

Doom deals a token amount of lingering damage, but its emphasis is more on interaction with Dagath's other abilities. A target under the Phantom Wrath Debuff gets enhanced damage from Wyrd Scythes and spreads the curse to other enemies upon death, akin to Saryn's Spores.

Grave Spirit

In her phantom form under the effects of Grave Spirit, Dagath resembles Muerta from Dota 2 in her ethereal form (Image via Digital Extremes)

Grave Spirit is a buff that grants Dagath an up-front critical damage bonus on all weapons. There is also an arguably more important second component to this buff: prevention of death. If Dagath takes lethal damage with this buff active, she will be transformed into a Phantom for a duration instead of entering Bleedout.

Dagath can freely use all her weapons when in this form, and she will be reinstated back to the corporeal form with full health and shields at the end of this duration. However, once this sub-ability is triggered, Grave Spirit will be put on cooldown for a while before you can use it again.

Rikhali's Cavalry

Dagath's fourth Warframe ability can strip armor on an already debuffed enemy (Image via Digital Extremes)

Dagath will send forward a spectral cavalry of five horses that trample your enemies to deal damage. They will additionally strip defenses, i.e., armor and shields, from the affected enemies if they are also under the effect of Phantom Wrath and trigger another instance of its damage.

To further bolster her aggressive playstyle, Dagath's Passive ability Abundant Abyss makes it so that any time you pick up a Health Orb or Energy Orb, they have a chance to be 200% more effective.