Warframe Tier List (2023): All Frames ranked

With the number of Warframes available in the game, creating a tier list is especially hard. The classic MMO features 52 playable Warframes, each with different abilities and playstyles. For newcomers, Warframes or Frames are essentially your competitive gameplay warriors or characters tasked with shooting looters.

These exoskeletons vary in strength, versatility, and utility. In this article, we will rank all 52 playable Warframes in the game. The ranking depends on several factors, including kit strength, utility, versatility, and flexibility in different scenarios. Delve into this article if you want to know more about how each frame performs in the current meta.

All 52 Warframes arranged into tiers

1) S-Tier

S-Tier Warframes are currently the best in the game. They excel in all game modes and can easily secure you wins when played correctly. It is highly advised that you purchase these frames and upgrade them right away.

Here are the Warframes in this tier:

Wisp

Mesa

Saryn

Octavia

Nova

Trinity

Mesa is the frame you should choose if you want the greatest Warframe experience possible. She benefits from an increase in health if you primarily use firearms and lack a melee weapon. Her Shooting Gallery ability jams enemy firearms while buffing the damage of a random ally.

2) A-Tier

A-tier Warframes lack the game-changing power that those in the S-tier possess, but they are still some of the strongest warriors in the game. These are particularly great choices for less experienced players because of their easy-to-understand mechanics. It is recommended to level and upgrade these Warframes immediately.

Warframes that belong to the A-Tier include:

Inaros

Ivara

Chroma

Volt

Khora

Equinox

Gara

Voruna

Citrine

Wukong

Rhino

Nidus

Styanax

Caliban

Gauss

Nezha

3) B-Tier

Those in the B tier are decent picks for certain situations. They are generally above-average fighters, but they require some skill to really play effectively and make an impact on the battlefield. For this reason, these Warframes are recommended by experienced players.

Here are the Warframes in the B-tier:

Gyre

Baruuk

Limbo

Mirage

Titania

Protea

Oberon

Ember

Harrow

Lavos

Revenant

Sevagoth

4) C-Tier

Although the C-Tier Warframes are reliable soldiers, they lack powerful arsenals that can dictate the pace of the game. They are essentially as powerful as those in B-tier. However, you need to put in a little more effort to play effectively. You can use them to win games, but you have to be strategic about it.

Below is a list of Warframes in the C-tier:

Vauban

Nekros

Mag

Hildryn

Garuda

Valkyr

Loki

Ash

Excalibur

Frost

5) D-Tier

Warframes on this tier have below-average game performance and do not provide sufficient offensive or defensive strategies when engaging in combat. While these Warframes are not entirely useless, their kits require very specific situations to excel. Hence, picking these Warframes is generally not recommended:

Grendel

Atlas

Hydroid

Kullervo

Yareli

Banshee

Xaku

Nyx

Zephyr

That is all for the complete Warframe tier list for July. You may also be interested in learning about the top five Warframes of all time.