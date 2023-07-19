Top 5 amps in Warframe

Warframe offers a top-notch MMORPG experience owing to various playable frames combined with its free-to-play nature. There are many varied activities that you can engage with and farm for loot. Furthermore, you can obtain a wide variety of items, ranging from augment mods to various components that are essential to crafting weapons and frames.

Amps are another crucial aspect of Warframe that you must not overlook. These are potent weapons that you can leverage to gain additional buffs. Prism, Scaffold, and Brace are three major components of amps.

Each of these is categorized into various numerical series. You must note that these numbers signify their order of unlocking in the game and not their power or ranking.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

Which are the 5 best amps in Warframe?

1) 1-7-7 combination

Warframe can be enjoyed by solo players as well. You can rely on this combination of amps to yield a high amount of damage per second (DPS). Raplak Prism, Propa Scaffold, and Certus Brace are the foundation of this setup.

Raplak Prism grants a significant amount of critical chance which is effective when dealing with swarms of enemies. You can leverage the explosive ball that is fired from the Propa Scaffold to deal massive damage.

While you are free to use any weapon of your choice, you will greatly benefit from using shotguns with this setup. Those interested in this weapon can peruse the guide on Incarnon Strun and all the builds that can be crafted with it.

2) 7-7-5 high DPS combination

Propa Scaffold unleashes an explosive round (Image via Warframe)

Kiamora Prism, Propa Scaffold, and Suo Brace are required to use the 7-7-5 combination. This is ideal for fans who wish to opt for an aggressive stance coupled with a high damage-per-second rate.

Kiamora Prism unleashes a beam that possesses a high fire rate. You must note that it has a short range but is very accurate. Further, you can rely on the Suo Brace to increase the energy pool by a whopping 100 units. This boost comes at the cost of a slight recharge delay.

Propa Scaffold, as discussed in the previous section, supplements you with explosive rounds. You will be able to deal with numerous enemy types with ease by using this combination. Delve into this guide on the five best ways to farm credits Warframe.

3) 7-7-7 combination for bosses

This sci-fi-themed MMORPG is packed to the brim with elite foes and bosses that pose a grave threat to players. Thus, it is ideal to focus on dealing with one formidable foe as well, along with multiple waves.

Kiamora Prism, Propa Scaffold, and Certus Brace are the crucial components of this combination. Certus Brace offers a higher critical chance, which jives well with the other two components.

You will benefit from the focused beam from the Kiamora Prism and the Propa Scaffold’s explosive ball. This trinity of amps is liable to put pressure on a single target, especially a boss. You can refer to this Warframe guide to defeat a boss named The Ropalolyst.

4) 1-1-2 combination for early game

Raplak Prism is important for this setup (Image via Warframe)

This title witnesses frequent updates, which causes a strong influx of new players. Beginners can be overwhelmed by the complexity of the myriad intricate mechanics in this game. The 1-1-2 combination is ideal for such players and involves Raplak Prism, Pencha Scaffold, and Juttni Brace.

Pencha Scaffold offers a secondary fire mode wherein you can unleash a charged beam. This beam is highly accurate and has a small critical chance, which is immensely helpful for those at the early stage in the game.

Juttni Brace complements the Pencha Scaffold by reducing the recharge delay time. Raplak Prism is very efficient since it does not consume a high amount of energy. Players will be able to deal void damage with this Prism.

5) 7-3-7 combination for a balanced experience

Certus Brace is crucial for this combination (Image via Warframe)

Players inclined to have a balanced experience can opt for a 7-3-7 combination involving Kiamora Prism, Klebrik Scaffold, and Certus Brace. It is ideal for fans who don’t wish to invest much time and resources in a particular setup.

This combination is potent in enabling players to clear out a majority of missions with ease. The prime highlight of this setup is the Klebrik Scaffold, which unleashes a beam that homes in (follows) on an opponent automatically.

You can use Kiamora Prism to trigger a short-range beam to deal significant damage in close-quarter combat and rely on Certus Brace to enhance the critical hit chance. You can refer to this guide to use the best Warframe for each mission type in Steel Path.

This popular MMORPG is packed to the brim with activities to partake in. The sheer amount of content can be overwhelming for newcomers and thus one can benefit from reading this guide covering the five best things to do after Vor’s Prize, the first quest in the game.