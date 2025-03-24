Warframe: Best Coda Motovore build

Coda Motovore is Warframe's latest hammer, added with the new Infested Lich weapon batch in the Techrot Encore update. Hammers are a subclass of melee almost shoehorned into slam builds, something that Warframe devs plan on nerfing this year. Thankfully, Coda Motovore has several tricks to be powerful without ever trying to be a slam build.

In this guide, we'll go over what makes Coda Motovore so great, and the mathematically best build to channel its potential.

What is Coda Motovore's unique trait in Warframe?

Coda Motovore is somehow not a ghoulsaw (Image via Sportskeeda || Digital Extremes)

As teased before the update to much fanfare, the Coda Motovore changes in appearance based on IPS (Impact/Puncture/Slash) weightage in its base damage. This is not a mere niche fashion frame tool; the weapon gains massive buffs from IPS mods.

First and foremost, Coda Motovore gains 6x stats from any physical damage mod in Warframe. For example, Buzz Kill (+120% Slash by default) grants +720% Slash to this hammer. On top of this, you gain a unique boost based on which physical damage type has the highest value in your Coda Motovore:

Impact: +40% Attack Speed

Puncture: +1.5m Range

Slash: +100% Status Chance

In this Coda Motovore build, we will go with the Puncture. The +1.5m range itself is arguably the weakest of the three buffs, but the reason we pick Puncture is purely for Melee Doughty, an Arcane added in the Warframe 1999 update.

Best Coda Motovore build in Warframe (5-Forma)

Puncture-based Motovore with Melee Doughty (Image via Overframe)

Mods used:

Stance Mod: Crushing Ruin

Exilus: Discipline's Merit for a free heavy attack every few hits

Blood Rush (V forma)

Primed Pressure Point (V forma)

Augur Strike (Dash forma)

Jugulus Barbs (Dash forma)

Primed Reach or Primed Fury (V Forma)

True Steel (you can use Sacrificial Steel if you have an Umbra Forma; Galvanized Steel is not worth it)

Berserker Fury

Weeping Wounds

Arcane

As mentioned earlier, this Coda Motovore build is meant for specifically Melee Doughty (Rank 5) in the Arcane slot. This grants you 1x more Critical Multiplier for every 10% outgoing Puncture Status chance.

Build breakdown

This build gains 192% Status Chance at 12x Combo, and there's also 90% weightage of Puncture — which works out to approximately 16x Critical Multiplier additive to your base Multiplier. We don't go for Organ Shatter because this only applies to the base 2.3x, which results in a negligible increase.

Progenitor

For your progenitor, you can run anything other than Impact. Magnetic is great as it deals with Eximus units more easily, but you can also roll with Electricity if you want to try a Melee Influence build at some point (although the build prescribed here does much better).

Since you can change the element thanks to Valence Override (Elemental Vice), the choice of progenitor is not particularly hard to make.

Warframes to use

As for Warframe choices, this is a straight crit melee, so the obvious pick is Kullervo. Otherwise, you can run with anything that can facetank some hits in the content level you're doing. Standout mentions include Volt, Gauss, or Wisp for easy access to attack speed, and Saryn with a Helminth damage buff if you want to go all-out on damage.

Other than this, there's a Slash build you can try with Melee Influence. For this, as mentioned before, you'll want an Electricity progenitor on the Coda Motovore. Afterward, you can make the following modifications:

Replace Augur Strike with Buzz Kill

Replace Jugulus Barbs with Carnis Mandibles

Replace Primed Reach with Weeping Wounds

Replace True Steel with Melee Elementalist

Slot Focus Energy in the final slot

However, as my testing dictates, the Doughty build is just much better. There are numerous other melee weapons you can try Influence on, and this one is far from the best. If you want to run Influence on a Coda weapon, a much better candidate awaits in batch B: the Coda Caustacyst.

