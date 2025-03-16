Warframe - Devstream 186 date, Twitch drops, and known details

Devstream 186, the hour-long Warframe developer stream for this month, will take place on March 28. This will be coming over a week after the Techrot Encore update, so it's most likely going to be about the reception and feedback of this update, as well as possible content or events planned for April. There are also Twitch drops for those interested, as always.

Here's everything known about Devstream 186 and what it might entail.

When does Warframe Devstream 186 start?

As mentioned earlier, Devstream 186 has been scheduled for March 28, 2025, and will begin at the usual time of 2 pm ET. Here's a countdown for those trying to gauge when to tune into the Twitch handle for drops:

What is Warframe Devstream 186 going to reveal?

The actual talking points of Devstream 186 have not been confirmed yet, but the official article suggests it's a "glimpse into the future of Warframe." Techrot Encore is theoretically the Echoes update to pad out Warframe 1999 content, but it's very likely there's more to Hollvania coming soon.

For example, there will likely be yet more Protoframes coming this year after the Techrot Encore quartet. However, here are the two things confirmed so far:

Devstream 186 will showcase the TennoCon 2025 Digital Pack items.

From Devshorts 48, we know that an attempt at changing the camera offset in Warframe is something the devs are looking into.

The more important stuff, however, is the rest of the roadmap for this year, which we don't know anything about.

Warframe has also confirmed the date for Devstream 188 to take place on the stage of PAX East in May (with Devstream 187 taking place sometime in April). This suggests that Warframe has a well-planned content schedule coming in Q2 2025, and Devstream 186 might be our first taste of that.

Warframe Devstream 186 Twitch drops

The drops for watching Warframe Devstream 186 on Twitch are:

A pre-built Orokin Catalyst

A pre-built Forma

The watch time to claim these drops has not been revealed yet, but going by precedents, they might be 30 cumulative minutes for the first drop and 60 minutes for the second. Check out our Warframe Twitch drops guide to learn more about how to claim these.

