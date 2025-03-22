Warframe: Best Dual Coda Torxica build

The Dual Coda Torxica is one of the 13 new Coda weapons added to Warframe with its latest update. It is among the few that don't have any regular Infested variant. This one is an akimbo machine pistol, which is a notoriously stacked niche to compete for.

Luckily, the Dual Coda Torxica has a few tricks up its sleeve. It automatically spreads some Cold procs around a slain enemy, and those affected take 50% more damage.

This 50% damage bonus is multiplicative with your outgoing modded damage, so with a good build, the Dual Coda Torxica can be among Warframe's deadliest machine pistols. If not for the Incarnon Dual Toxocyst, it might even become the best one a few months down the line when the Riven Disposition picks up.

With the 5-Forma build setup we provide, you can run several Dual Coda Torxica builds, including one that's a blast to play (literally and figuratively).

Which progenitor Element is good for Dual Coda Torxica in Warframe?

Radiation works too, but it's not that good (Image via Sportskeeda || Digital Extremes)

The Dual Coda Torxica does not have any base elemental damage, so most progenitors will not combine to build any hybrid element — which can tamper with your mod setup order. Generally, Magnetic is pretty good for dealing with pesky Overguard enemies easily, but you can always go with Heat as the ol' faithful.

Just note that based on what progenitor you pick, you have to swap around the mods quite a bit to get a desirable elemental combo. However, thanks to Elemental Vice, you are never stuck with any elemental combo, as you can swap anytime after installing Valence Override only once.

This Dual Coda Torxica build will assume you have Magnetic or Heat as your base progenitor element (or Cold if you want a Blast build).

Endgame Dual Coda Torxica build for Warframe (5-Forma)

Make sure to check all the alternatives (Image via Overframe)

Mods used

Exilus Slot: Empty

Hornet Strike (V Forma) - replace with Bane mod if using Secondary Merciless

Lethal Torrent (V Forma)

Galvanized Slot (D Forma)

Pistol Gambit/Critical Delay/Galvanized Crosshairs - replace with Magnetic Might if using Secondary Enervate

Sharpened Bullets/Merciless Gunflight

Primed Heated Charge

Galvanized Diffusion

Primed Target Cracker

Build breakdown and alternatives

Thanks to the high base fire rate, any Dual Coda Torxica build does very well with Secondary Enervate Arcane to get some solid additive crit rating. With a Rank 5 Secondary Enervate, you will have a reasonable amount of yellow and orange crits, so you can skip Critical Chance mods altogether.

However, if you are using Arcane Avenger on your Warframe, or any other extraneous way to boost crits, it's better to slot in Critical Delay or Galvanized Crosshairs (the latter requires some aiming, so better paired with Sharpened Bullets).

In this case, you can go for a damage-boosting Arcane on your Dual Coda Torxica, such as a plain Merciless or a Cascadia Flare (since we are using Heat anyway).

Also Read: Warframe Coda weapons tier list

Another choice you have to make concerns Viral. The current build assumes you have a Panzer Vulpaphyla, a different source of Viral primer, or use Nourish as a Helminth ability.

However, if you aren't doing any of that, the current Forma setup actually allows for an easy modification: replace the fourth and fifth mod slots with Pistol Pestilence and Frostbite. You will need both even if you have Cold or Toxin; otherwise, the game just forces it to combine with Heat to form Gas or Blast.

Speaking of, Blast is a great way to build this gun too. For this to work, you can simply have Cold as your progenitor instead of Heat or Magnetic (Valence Override easily lets you switch).

If you are going for Blast, make sure to get punch through. Merciless Gunflight is the best option, but you'll need another Dash forma for it. You'll also want to stick to the Secondary Enervate route for this.

