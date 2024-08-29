Warframe hotfix 36.1.4 patch notes: Netracell UX improvement, bug fixes, and more

Warframe's latest hotfix, patch 36.1.4 went live this week, and its patch notes detail two big changes. The first is to Netracells, where the defense phase will have a much clearer in-world indicator of where you need to defeat enemies. For solo challenge runs with tricky debuffs, this can help you find better choke points without worrying about whether the kills will count.

There's also a handful of bug fixes, including description fixes on mission objectives and decrees. Here are the full patch notes for Warframe hotfix 36.1.4.

All changes and bugfixes in Warframe hotfix 36.1.4

Changes:

Increased the visibility of the in-world VFX indicating the “Lower Security” marked zone in Netracell missions.

Known issue: The zone VFX does not appear for Clients.

Updated the “I Decree” Nightwave Act description to indicate that it must be completed within the same Duviri/Circuit mission.

Now reads: “Collect 15 Decrees in a single Duviri session, or run of The Circuit”

Fixes:

Fixed Lethal Levitation’s damage buff not applying to Melee weapons.

The description of the Way states that it should grant “additional X% Weapon Damage per Lifted enemy attacked by Operator,” but it was only buffing Primary and Secondary weapons. Since Naramon is primarily Melee focused, it only made sense to apply the bonus to Melee as well.

Fixed loss of function as a Client when spamming the interact button to move Enigma containers in Duviri.

Known issue: There still may be strange animations if the Client tries to spam the interaction while moving around.

Fixed casting Vauban’s Tesla Nervos on a moving Defense target/platform causing the ability not to work and its sound FX to layer at painful levels (think marbles clanking together at 100 km/h).

Fixed the objective and waypoint in the Saya’s Vigil Quest not updating to indicate Extraction is available in the “Board Hek’s Galleon” stage if the player took an alternate path to scan the shard.

Fixed the Tenet Glaxion and Tenet Plinx not counting towards the “Meeting Adjourned” Challenge (Craft a Sisters of Parvos Tenet Weapon).

For those affected, we are planning to run a script to mark the Challenge as complete (if you had crafted these Weapons) with the launch of Koumei and The Five Fates update releasing this fall.

Fixed Kullervo’s Bane description incorrectly listing Envy as a Spiral that Kullervo’s Hold spawns in. It now correctly lists Fear, Anger, and Sorrow.

Fixed a crash that could occur when loading into missions.

Fixed a rare crash caused by using Sevagoth’s Gloom in a town.

