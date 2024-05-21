Warframe: Tenet Glaxion build guide (mod setup and recommended progenitors)

Many players have been eager to try out a Tenet Glaxion build since its introduction in Warframe update 35.6, largely due to the Photon Overcharge mod. Like all other variants of Glaxion, it fires a freeze ray with pure Cold damage and chains to additional enemies. However, the Tenet version is the strongest form of this legacy beam rifle.

In this in-depth Tenet Glaxion build guide, we will go over how to get this weapon and its optimal mod setup.

How to get Tenet Glaxion in Warframe

Tenet Glaxion can be obtained like any other non-melee Tenet (Image via Digital Extremes)

To get the Tenet Glaxion, you must ascend a Sister of Parvos Candidate displaying this weapon. Here's a simplified explanation:

Go to Hydra in Pluto, and mark a Granum Void entry point (Golden Hand of Parvos).

Complete the Capture objective, and enter the Granum Void with a Zenith Crown.

Clear at least Rank 1 (25 Errant Specter Kills when solo).

After you exit the Granum Void, a Sister of Parvos Candidate will spawn. Take her down to zero health and check if she has the Tenet Glaxion on the card displayed atop her.

If she has the Tenet Glaxion, mercy-kill her to ascend her to a Sister of Parvos.

If she has another Tenet weapon, avoid mercy-killing her and go to Extraction. Rinse and repeat.

After you get the Candidate to ascend to a full-blown Sister, take her down (Vanquish) in a regular way. Alternatively, you can forego the entire process and get a crafted Tenet Glaxion from another player via trading.

What is the best progenitor to use for Tenet Glaxion in Warframe?

For up-front damage on the Tenet Glaxion, it would be a no-brainer to use a Toxin Progenitor bonus to make the base damage Viral. However, this isn't the best use of Tenet Glaxion. To utilize its new Augment Mod Photon Overcharge, avoid going for anything that will prevent the pure Cold element.

A pure-damage Tenet Glaxion build would not have much use, as the same build on Incarnon Torid would be superior in every way. Instead, it is better to get a Magnetic bonus for utility purposes.

To see which Warframes you should use to kill the Candidate for this purpose, consult our handy Progenitor bonus guide for Tenet weapons.

Tenet Glaxion build for utility and Cold-priming (3-Forma)

Tenet Glaxion cannot compete with Incarnon Torid, but with the right build, it still has a place (Image via Overframe)

As discussed earlier, this Tenet Glaxion build does not attempt to be a pure damage dealer on its own. Instead, it will try to harness the changes to Cold status in Jade Shadows.

With this build, you can lock down the average room in a ship tileset with Cold status on almost all enemies, who will then provide squad-wide energy sustain once killed.

Mods used:

Galvanized Chamber

Vile Acceleration

Critical Delay

Hammer Shot

Malignant Force

High Voltage

Photon Overcharge (acquired from Nightwave Nora's Mix Vol 6)

Shivering Contagion

Primary Frostbite (Arcane)

Sinister Reach (Exilus)

If you use Arcane Avenger or have a flat critical chance-buffing Warframe, this build can also deal up-front critical damage. Good options for this purpose include Harrow and Citrine.

