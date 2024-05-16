Warframe 35.6 patch notes: New Augment mods, Kuva Sobek, Tenet Glaxion, and all major changes

Warframe update 35.6 went live today, May 15, bringing a new season of Nightwave with Nora's Mix Vol. 6, two new endgame-viable weapon variants, as well as a handy list of changes and fixes. The two new weapons are Kuva Sobek and Tenet Glaxion, which players are excited to get their hands on.

In this quick rundown of the latest update, we will cover all the new content and major alterations mentioned in the official Warframe 35.6 patch notes.

Warframe 35.6 patch notes: Everything new in this Update

Four new TennoGen skins are available with this patch (Image via Digital Extremes)

The headliner change of this update is, of course, the new season of Nightwave. Nightwave Nora's Mix Vol. 5 has ended, and Vol. 6 offers all-new Daybreak Skin cosmetics, along with two new Augment mods for Sobek and Glaxion.

The Augment mods are contextually important, as Kuva Sobek and Tenet Glaxion were introduced in this patch. In addition to the Daybreak skins, which you can get as Nightwave rewards for Nora's Mix Volume 6, four new TennoGen skins have been introduced:

Revenant Wight Skin & Alt Helmet by Malaya & Jadie & Awk'Q-Luz

by Malaya & Jadie & Awk'Q-Luz Mag Celestis Skin & Alt Helmet by Malaya & Jadie & Awk'Q-Luz

by Malaya & Jadie & Awk'Q-Luz Baruuk Peacemaker Skin & Alt Helmet by Ventralhound

by Ventralhound Nikana Minos Skin by Malaya & Scharkie

All major changes in Warframe patch 35.6

Navigating the Ropalolyst fight is easier now (Image via Digital Extremes)

Mobility abilities can now be spammed freely in Ropalolyst fight

Mobility-type abilities (i.e. Void Sling, Nezha’s Blazing Chakram, Kullervo’s Wrathful Advance, Ash’s Teleport, etc.) can now be used any many times as you like (Energy permitting) during the Ropalolyst boss fight, with the exception of the wire traversing portion of Phase 1.

Previously, the Ropalolyst would use its Nullifying Scream immediately after a mobility-type ability was used. Now, the Ropalolyst will only use its Nullifying Scream after a mobility-type ability is used while attempting to bypass the wires.

There was a bug with Nullifying Scream that made it inconsistent and unpredictable. It would allow every 3rd or 5th cast of a mobility-type ability and then nullify completely, instead of doing so after the first cast. So we decided to fix the issue by allowing these abilities to be used freely during the fight and only trigger Nullifying Scream when cast during the wire stage. This is so that we can maintain the intended challenge and design of that Phase.

Fixed the cooldown for Void Sling not ticking down while playing as a Warframe nullified by Ropalolyst’s Nullifying Scream.

Previously, the cooldown would stop while playing as a Warframe and would only continue while playing as the Operator.

Now, the cooldown ticks down while in Warframe and Operator, so that you can Void Sling faster while switching between the two.

Enemy Necramech Nullfying field removed

Removed the nullifying field around enemy Necramechs.

In addition to abilities being nullified unpredictably, there were no visual indicators for this field which made it extremely difficult to counter/dodge, so we’ve just removed it entirely. This only affected a few specific Abilities, including Void Sling, so we felt it was no longer necessary to maintain.

Scattered Justice now works on Kuva Hek

"Scattered Justice" Augment Mod is now compatible with the Kuva Hek.

When we first made the decision to prevent this Mod from being equipped on the Kuva Hek many years ago, we felt it was the right decision for the time. Our goal was to keep the Kuva Hek in check and avoid it being significantly more powerful than all other shotguns, which would have been limiting to the all-important player choice in the Arsenal. Revisiting this decision now in 2024, there are other sufficient weapons and upgrades to make the Kuva Hek & Scattered Justice a good choice but not the ONLY choice. Note that Scattered Justice remains incompatible with the Vaykor Hek because it already has a built in "Justice" effect.

Other changes

“The Price Of Freedom” (Free one Captured Solaris using a Granum Crown) Nightwave Act will now only appear if you’ve completed The Deadlock Protocol Quest - since Granum Crowns are not accessible until then.

Updated the music in the in-game Market to make it more ambient and added full length tracks in place of the short music snippets.

Added correlating icons whenever one of the 14 main Damage or Status Effects are mentioned in Nightwave Act descriptions to increase readability.

Updated the names of the Pride Glyphs and Displays.

