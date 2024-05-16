Warframe: All Nightwave rewards in Nora's Mix Volume 6

Warframe's latest Nightwave season, Nora's Mix Volume 6, has just gone live. Starting on May 15, 2024, players get to enjoy a whole new reward track with exciting new Daybreak-themed cosmetics, two new weapon Augment mods for Sobek and Glaxion, as well as some returning rewards from previous Nightwaves.

The Nightwave is Warframe's de facto battle-pass, except it's free for all players to progress through. This article will round up all the rewards you can get from Nightwave Nora's Mix Volume 6 for all 30 reward tiers.

All Nightwave rewards in Warframe: Nora's Mix Vol. 6 Tier 1-30

This season of Nightwave rewards the new Daybreak theme of skins (Image via Digital Extremes)

Each season of Nightwave offers a reward track with 30 tiers, offering goodies ranging from Orokin Catalysts and Forma Bundles to exclusive cosmetics. The following are the rewards for clearing all the tiers in Nightwave Nora's Mix Volume 6:

Tier 1: Nightwave Credits x150

Tier 2: Glaive Daybreak Skin

Tier 3: Orokin Catalyst x2

Tier 4: Daybreak Vanquished Banner

Tier 5: Exilus Warframe Adapter

Tier 6: Nightwave Credits x50

Tier 7: Khora in Action Glyph

Tier 8: Boolean Sugatra

Tier 9: Weapon Slots x2

Tier 10: Daybreak Kavat Gene-Masking Kit

Tier 11: Nightwave Credits x50

Tier 12: Built Foram x3

Tier 13: Cedo Daybreak Skin

Tier 14: Warframe Slot

Tier 15: Clip Delegation (Sobek)

Tier 16: Nightwave Credits x50

Tier 17: Transmission Color Palette

Tier 18: Arcane Strike x3

Tier 19: Nukor Daybreak Skin

Tier 20: Stance Forma

Tier 21: Nightwave Credits x50

Tier 22: Daybreak Kubrow Gene-Masking Kit

Tier 23: Ayatan Hemakara Sculpture

Tier 24: Nightwave Credits x50

Tier 25: Photon Overcharge (Glaxion)

Tier 26: Aura Forma

Tier 27: Protosomid Shoulder Guard

Tier 28: Daybreak Emote

Tier 29: Umbra Forma

Tier 30: Daybreak Armor Bundle

All in all, 10 brand-new rewards have been added in this season of Nightwave. On the above list, the bold ones are new, while the others are either repeat rewards from previous seasons, or resources and currencies.

You can progress through each Nightwave tier every time you gain 10,000 total Nightwave Standing. For reference, you will get 32,000 standing for clearing the Weekly and Elite Weekly Nightwave Acts alone. Check out which Weekly and Elite Weekly Acts are available in our Warframe weekly resets checklist.

From Tier 31 and beyond, you will receive 15 Nightwave Credits for clearing each additional Tier. You can spend these to buy various bits and bobs in the Nightwave Creds shop, which is accessible when you're browsing Nightwave from your Orbiter.

Note that Nightwave Credits obtained in this season are exclusive to this season, and become useless afterwards. Likewise, excess Credits from Nightwave Nora's Mix Vol. 5 are now unusable.

