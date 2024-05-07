Warframe: Incarnon Sibear build guide (mod setup, best evolution talents, and more)

Sinking multiple Formas into an Incarnon Sibear build is not something many players would consider worthwhile. The base weapon itself is a hassle to craft for a newer player due to its high Croytic requirements, and you cannot tout it as the best Incarnon melee weapon either.

Yet, with the upcoming changes to the Cold status effect in the Jade Shadows update, a freeze-hammer Incarnon Sibear build might be a fun exercise. With Cold procs applying an eventual freeze, this hammer is well on its way to making the extenuating crafting costs feel worth it.

In this Incarnon Sibear build guide, we will lean into the weapon's Cold-proc dispensing gimmick. The guide will go over the mod setup we are currently using for this, as well as what Evolution Talents and extraneous synergies to use.

Best Evolution Talents for Incarnon Sibear

Absolute Valor is not enough to make this weapon A-tier, but every little bit helps (Image via Digital Extremes)

Like with all Incarnon Genesis weapons, you can pick a handy triad of Evolution talents that can make or break your build. For this Incarnon Sibear build guide, the following are the most optimal talents:

Evolution II: Master's Shatter

Evolution III: Orokin Reach

Evolution IV: Absolute Valor

Warframe Incarnon Sibear build with Cold and Gas (4-Forma)

Incarnon Sibear can do surprisingly well with a Gas build even with the abysmal follow-through (Image via Overframe)

This Incarnon Sibear build uses Gas procs to annihilate enemies grouped up together. The key thing here is grouping up enemies. Gas damage has quadratic scaling based on how many enemies it is affecting at once, and the smaller the clump, the lesser the damage.

This build is especially good against Corpus mobs, but you can theoretically use it against any faction as long as you utilize an armor strip tool for armored targets. Due to the faction damage multiplication, the Gas procs also gain double-dipping damage scaling, which can be boosted even further if you use Roar on your Warframe.

Mods used:

Crushing Ruin (Stance)

Dreamer's Wrath (Exilus)

Condition Overload

Organ Shatter

Blood Rush

Virulent Scourge

Volcanic Edge

Primed Smite mod (replace with faction damage multiplier mod of choice)

Primed Reach

Weeping Wounds

Alternate mod setup: Incarnon Sibear build with Viral

To turn this same build into a simple Viral-IPS build, replace the Volcanic Edge mod with Gladiator Might. Since the Slash weightage on this hammer is not nearly enough to reliably proc Slash, the Viral build must be used with a synergy that gives it forced Slash procs. Two Warframes can attain this:

Voruna : If you melee out of Shroud of Dinar, you gain a guaranteed Slash proc. With the status chance buff from the same attack, you are likely to proc Viral with the same swing. Fangs of Raksh can help spread the same status to nearby enemies, letting you kill off enemy clumps much more easily.

: If you melee out of Shroud of Dinar, you gain a guaranteed Slash proc. With the status chance buff from the same attack, you are likely to proc Viral with the same swing. Fangs of Raksh can help spread the same status to nearby enemies, letting you kill off enemy clumps much more easily. Garuda : You have to prepare enemies with the mark from Seeking Taloins, which can then force-proc a Slash damage instance from every swing of your Incarnon Sibear.

: You have to prepare enemies with the mark from Seeking Taloins, which can then force-proc a Slash damage instance from every swing of your Incarnon Sibear. In general, none of these synergies will function with the heavy slam freeze-field from the Incarnon Sibear, as it does not deal any damage.

