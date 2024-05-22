Warframe: Kompressa build guide

With the right Kompressa build, you will arguably have the best primer secondary in Warframe at your disposal. This bubble gun has the appearance of a trick weapon fit for the Dog Days event, but in truth, there is nothing better than riddling a target with a high number of status effects in a jiffy.
Whip out your K-Drive, as you need Rank 5 with the Ventkid faction in Foruta to get the Kompressa in Warframe. Its blueprint and components cumulatively cost 75,000 Ventkids Standing to purchase. A great build for this weapon can be found below
Warframe: Kompressa build and mod setup (5-Forma)
As the Kompressa comes with an innate Viral element, you can stack other Toxin-based elemental combos on top of it. In the build demonstrated here, we use a combination of Corrosive and Heat damage, which is particularly potent against armored enemy types.
The Jade Shadows update will implement a cap for armor gained from enemy-level scaling. As you no longer need to aim for a full armor strip, this Corrosive-Heat Kompressa build can act as a primer and a potent armor-strip tool at the same time.
Mods used
- Galvanized Shot
- Lethal Torrent
- Galvanized Diffusion
- Perpetual Agony
- Augur Seeker
- Jolt
- Pistol Pestilence
- Primed Heated Charge
Modding alternatives
Part of the fun in Warframe is customizing builds for your own purpose. With the Kompressa build provided here, we have +180% total Status Duration, which is often more than you will need. Therefore, if you want a more flexible weapon, replace Perpetual Agony with Anemic Agility or Accelerated Isotope.
If you want to deal more damage, Augur Seeker can be switched with a primed faction damage mod. This way, Heat DoT from the Primed Heated Charge will benefit from a double-dipping damage boost.
That said, to go up against the Corpus, you can go for a Gas-Magnetic build instead. For this, you have to replace Perpetual Agony with Frostbite on this setup.
Perpetual Agony is also the replacement slot if you have a Riven mod. Due to the high Riven Disposition in Warframe, the Kompressa will generally roll good Rivens as long as it contains at least two of the following:
- Fire Rate
- Multishot
- Status Duration
- Harmless negative, i.e. one that does not hamper with the above three attributes
Best Arcane to use in a Kompressa build?
As a status primer, the Kompressa fires a huge number of pellets in seconds. If you want to lean into this status-primer niche more, Secondary Encumber can proc even more status types and synergizes well with this gun.
However, if you want to go for a hybrid build that can also deal damage, Cascadia Flare can be a good Arcane.
