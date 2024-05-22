Warframe: Kompressa build guide

With the right Kompressa build, you will arguably have the best primer secondary in Warframe at your disposal. This bubble gun has the appearance of a trick weapon fit for the Dog Days event, but in truth, there is nothing better than riddling a target with a high number of status effects in a jiffy.

Whip out your K-Drive, as you need Rank 5 with the Ventkid faction in Foruta to get the Kompressa in Warframe. Its blueprint and components cumulatively cost 75,000 Ventkids Standing to purchase. A great build for this weapon can be found below

Warframe: Kompressa build and mod setup (5-Forma)

Kompressa build with maximum status duration (Image via Overframe)

As the Kompressa comes with an innate Viral element, you can stack other Toxin-based elemental combos on top of it. In the build demonstrated here, we use a combination of Corrosive and Heat damage, which is particularly potent against armored enemy types.

The Jade Shadows update will implement a cap for armor gained from enemy-level scaling. As you no longer need to aim for a full armor strip, this Corrosive-Heat Kompressa build can act as a primer and a potent armor-strip tool at the same time.

Mods used

Galvanized Shot

Lethal Torrent

Galvanized Diffusion

Perpetual Agony

Augur Seeker

Jolt

Pistol Pestilence

Primed Heated Charge

Modding alternatives

Part of the fun in Warframe is customizing builds for your own purpose. With the Kompressa build provided here, we have +180% total Status Duration, which is often more than you will need. Therefore, if you want a more flexible weapon, replace Perpetual Agony with Anemic Agility or Accelerated Isotope.

If you want to deal more damage, Augur Seeker can be switched with a primed faction damage mod. This way, Heat DoT from the Primed Heated Charge will benefit from a double-dipping damage boost.

That said, to go up against the Corpus, you can go for a Gas-Magnetic build instead. For this, you have to replace Perpetual Agony with Frostbite on this setup.

Perpetual Agony is also the replacement slot if you have a Riven mod. Due to the high Riven Disposition in Warframe, the Kompressa will generally roll good Rivens as long as it contains at least two of the following:

Fire Rate

Multishot

Status Duration

Harmless negative, i.e. one that does not hamper with the above three attributes

Best Arcane to use in a Kompressa build?

As a status primer, the Kompressa fires a huge number of pellets in seconds. If you want to lean into this status-primer niche more, Secondary Encumber can proc even more status types and synergizes well with this gun.

However, if you want to go for a hybrid build that can also deal damage, Cascadia Flare can be a good Arcane.

