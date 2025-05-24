Warframe: Kompressa Prime build guide

Kompressa Prime is among the latest batch of Prime variant weapons to join Warframe's ever-growing list of guns and has arrived with its bonded wielder, Yareli Prime. As a part of Yareli's personalized arsenal, Kompressa gains new bonuses and synergies when wielded by her or her non-prime variant.

Unlike normal weapons, prime weapons are strictly gained from cracking open Void Relics in Void Fissure missions. And if you wanna get your hands on the shinies a little early, you can always trade with other players for Platinum or other Prime parts.

Beware that you will need to be at least Mastery Rank 13 to equip the weapon, so don't go ahead and buy or farm anything if you're just starting out.

Warframe Kompressa Prime: Weapon stats and how to play

I haven't farmed Yareli Prime, so I couldn't showcase her holding it (Image via Digital Extremes)

Kompressa Prime, just like the non-primed Kompressa, is a bubblegun at its core. Although it might sound hilarious, the weapon's lethality and utility are not to be laughed at, especially in the hands of Yareli.

The gun fires off a single shot comprised of four bubbles that deal very low damage on impact but explode within a second. Both the impact and subsequent explosion deal Viral damage with a very high chance to trigger Status Effects.

Kompressa Prime also has special interactions with Yareli and one of her abilities. In her hands, this bubblegun's projectiles gain increased flight speed. Furthermore, Yareli can throw her Aquablades inside the Kompressa bubbles, allowing the blades to grow in size and deal extra damage to enemies, provided she equips the Surging Blades Augment mod for said ability.

A simple rundown of Kompressa Prime's base stats is as follows:

Magazine Size 13 Damage 8 (Normal Attack)

184 (Explosion) Multishot 4 Critical Chance 16.00% Critical Multiplier 1.80x Status Chance 36.00% Fire Rate 3.33 attacks per second

Falloff No Damage Falloff: below 0.0 meters (100%, 46 damage)

Linear Falloff: between 0.0 m and 2.8 meters (100% - 80%)

Max Damage Falloff: over 2.8 meters (80%, 37 damage) Reload Time 1.80 seconds Projectile Speed 40 meters/sec

52 meters/sec (wielded by Yareli / Yareli Prime)

Kompressa Prime's big advantage is the weapon's bubble explosion, which is a good vector to spread lots of Status Effects. Our first suggested build will highlight how to do so, and a second build will capitalize on its explosions to deal respectable DPS in high-end content.

Want to farm your own Kompressa Prime? Check out our relic guide.

Kompressa Prime endgame guide for Warframe

As mentioned above, we have a double whammy for this one because Kompressa Prime is one of those weapons that can fill many shoes. We're gonna start off with a simple Primer build to take into any mission. But first, let's talk about some investments in the weapon to make it as strong as possible.

Kompressa Prime comes stocked with a Vazarin (D polarity) and a Naramon (Dash polarity) slot, so there's some pre-built headroom. You'll need at least four Madurai (V polarity) slots for the two builds that we're suggesting, so you should start crafting Formas and installing them.

Furthermore, Kompressa Prime's explosions are not considered the "bullets" which render Galvanized Shot almost next to useless, which is good for build variety.

Kompressa Prime Heat-Corrosive-Viral Status spreader

This is our setup to spread death and misery around the map (Image via Overframe)

Mods used

Pistol Elementalist

Galvanized Diffusion

Jolt

Primed Convulsion

Pistol Pestilence

Primed Expel Orokin/Grineer/Infested/Corpus/The Murmur

Lethal Torrent

Primed Heated Charge

Lethal Momentum - Exilus Mod

Secondary Encumber - Arcane of choice

A rather bog-standard Status Effect spreading primer that can kill trash mobs quite easily. There are ways to modify this build, including swapping out Primed Convulsion for Magnetic Might when facing off against Eximus or Thrax enemies to shred through their Overguard.

If you're not a fan of Faction Bane mods, you can swap it out for Hornet Strike for a generic damage boost.

Kompressa Prime Blast-Viral Secondary Enervate DPS

Now comes the DPS build, which utilizes Secondary Enervate and the revamped Blast element's damage over time feature to tick high damage red crits on trash mobs and bosses alike.

Secondary Enervate's big Critical Hit doesn't get reset by Kompressa's explosions (Image via Overframe)

Mods used

Pistol Elementalist

Galvanized Diffusion

Primed Heated Charge

Hornet Strike

Primed Target Cracker

Primed Expel Orokin/Grineer/Infested/Corpus/The Murmur

Lethal Torrent

Frostbite

Lethal Momentum - Exilus mod

Secondary Enervate - Arcane of choice

Just like the previous build, we have some alternative mods and Arcane options to discuss. First of all, Magnetic Might is incredibly potent against any enemy with an active Overguard, which includes the myriad of Eximus and Thrax mobs encountered in the endgame.

If a player can access other sources to increase the secondary weapon's Rate of Fire, such as Arcane Velocity or the bonus from Amalgam Furax Body Count mod, then Lethal Torrent should be dropped in favour of Augur Seeker.

Both of these builds are extremely useful for Yareli and Yareli Prime. Beyond that, the builds can also be of good use in the hands of Protea, Wisp, and most importantly, Koumei, who relies on external sources of Status Chances as well as bringing her own.

Check out our other Warframe guides and articles:

