All Kompressa Prime Relics in Warframe

The Yareli Prime Access in Warframe Update 38.6 also shipped with Kompress Prime, farmable with only three Void Relics — as it requires just the main Blueprint, a Receiver, and a Barrel. This makes things much easier for free-to-play Tenno who aren't keen to buy the Yareli Prime Access bundles (for which you'd need to shell out at least $50 to get this bubble-gun).

Here's everything you need to know to farm a full Kompressa Prime set.

All Void Relics you need for Kompressa Prime in Warframe

All Kompressa Prime Relics (Image via Sportskeeda || Digital Extremes)

Parts for Kompressa Prime in Warframe drop from Meso K7, Neo G9, and Axi N13.

Kompressa Prime Receiver is an Uncommon drop from Axi N13 Relic.

is an Uncommon drop from Axi N13 Relic. Kompressa Prime Barrel is a Rare drop from Meso K7 Relic.

is a Rare drop from Meso K7 Relic. Kompressa Prime's main Bluerpint is a Common drop from Neo G9 Relic.

Note that none of these Relics contain parts for the Daikyu Prime, the other primed armament that shipped with Yareli Prime Access. Regardless, since it's just one Rare and three parts you need to farm in total, Kompressa Prime is possible to farm much faster than the average Primed Warframe.

Fastest way to farm Kompressa Prime Relics in Warframe

The absolute fastest way to fetch yourself a handful of Kompressa Priem Relics is, of course, through Relic Packs.

If you have enough standing saved up with your Syndicate, it's possible to buy out 6 Relic Packs (18 Relics, or less with potential Aya drops) from each neutral Syndicate instantly. You can also get a sum of 25 total Relic Packs from Teshin instantly if you have enough Steel Essence in the bank.

However, if you don't have the resources to gamble on Relic Packs, you can always farm these through the best Relic farms available for each era:

The Meso K7 can be farmed by running Io, Jupiter (Defense) with a good nuke frame (Saryn, Nezha - Thermal Sunder, or Sevagoth with Augments) to get through the rounds fast. Alternately, you can also try Olympus, Mars (Disruption). You need a lot of Meso K7s since the Kompressa Prime Barrel is a Rare drop, and a long Disruption eventually becomes the fastest farm.

(Defense) with a good nuke frame (Saryn, Nezha - Thermal Sunder, or Sevagoth with Augments) to get through the rounds fast. Alternately, you can also try (Disruption). You need a lot of Meso K7s since the Kompressa Prime Barrel is a Rare drop, and a long Disruption eventually becomes the fastest farm. Neo G9 can be farmed in another Disruption: Ur, Uranus .

. Axi N13 can similarly be farmed from the Disruption mission Apollo, Lua.

Check out our other guides on the game:

