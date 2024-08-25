Warframe Nautilus Prime build guide: How to get, mod setup, and more

Introduced with the Sevagoth Prime bundle, Nautilus Prime is the latest Sentinel in Warframe. The Primed variant comes with high enough base Shields to fully activate Reinforced Bond with a maxed-out shield mod. If this wasn't enough by itself, Nautilus Prime also gives you a free Verglas Prime, which can easily cross the Tenacious Bond benchmark with a Riven.

In this build guide, we will go over how you can obtain a Nautilus Prime as well as how to get the most out of it.

All Nautilus Prime Relics in Warframe

To get Nautilus Prime in Warframe, you have to farm and crack the following Void Relics:

Nautilus Prime Systems: Axi S16 Relic (Uncommon)

Nautilus Prime Cerebrum: Lith N15 Relic (Rare)

Nautilus Prime Carapace: Neo G7 Relic (Common)

Nautilus Prime Blueprint: Meso N17 Relic (Rare)

All of these drop from the usual unvauled sources. You can check out our guide for the fastest ways to farm the Axi, Lith, Neo, and Meso Relics.

Crafting Nautilus Prime also automatically gives you Verglas Prime.

Verglas Prime is the best DPS Sentinel weapon right now (Image via Digital Extremes)

Warframe Nautilus Prime build (1-Forma)

In this 1-Forma Nautilus Prime build, all of your Cordon procs (groups up enemies similar to the Ensnare Helminth Ability) will auto-apply all physical and elemental status types modded on your sentinel weapons. This will then spread further when they die, thanks to Contagious Bond.

As mentioned earlier, the Prime variant's biggest upgrade over the regular Nautilus is the Shield stat. A max-rank Calculated Redirection will put it at 1225 Shields. At this point, you get a free 60% fire rate buff on your sentinel weapon if you slot Reinforced Bond.

Nautilus Prime can get everything done (Image via Digital Extremes)

If you can sink some more Forma, you should make the following changes:

Replace Regen with Primed Regen.

Replace Anti-Grav Array with Tenacious Bond. (More on this on the Verglas Prime build below.)

Warframe Verglas Prime build (3-Forma)

The 3-Forma Verglas Prime build in Warframe specializes in straight-up DPS through Fire procs. If you use Reinforced Bond on your Sentinel, you should invest in a Riven for Verglas. The Riven Disposition is enough to put you across the 50% CC benchmark for Tenacious Bond.

The Riven can be replaced with other options if you don't have one (Image via Digital Extremes)

Ideally, here's the RIven stats you're looking for:

Critical Chance (top priority)

Critical Damage

Elemental damage (rearrange 60-60 mods likewise)

Fire Rate

Damage

What if I don't have a Verglas Riven?

If you don't have a Riven, the slot can be filled with Radiated Reload or Continuous Misery instead. Radiated Reload adds more damage to the overall Gun-CO calculation, whereas Continuous Misery is good for Verglas' DPS through Fire. In this case, you can replace Tenacious Bond on your Sentinel with something else.

If you already have a Viral primer like the Noursih Helminth Ability, going for Corrosive (High Voltage instead of Rime Rounds) is worth your while.

