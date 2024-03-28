How to get Onos in Warframe: Drop location, stats, and Incarnon talents

With the release of the Dante Unbound update, many players are eager to get Onos in Warframe. This wrist-mounted Entrati secondary is one of the latest Incarnon weapons in Warframe - one that packs quite a punch. Onos can be directly farmed from the Armatus node in Deimos, but if you get unlucky with the drop chance, there is a pity system you can rely on.

This article covers all the ways to get Onos in Warframe and what mods to use for optimal performance.

Drop location for Onos in Warframe: How long should it take to farm the blueprint?

The Onos blueprint can be directly purchased from Loid (Image via Digital Extremes)

The blueprint for Onos is a Rotation B reward in Armatus (Deimos), the Disruption node added with the Dante Unbound update. The drop chance is only 5% for each successful B Rotation and does not change on Steel Path or Bounty variants of this Disruption node.

Given this low drop chance and the fact that Ruvox components and Void Relics dilute the loot pool, Onos can sometimes take hours to farm. Thankfully, an alternative source exists: you can also purchase the Onos blueprint from Loid (Dante Research) for 360 Vessel Capillaries.

Once you obtain the blueprint, you will also need the following materials to craft Onos in Warframe:

20,000 Credits

3,000 Salvage

400 Necracoil

2x Argon Crystal

6x Entrati Lanthorn

Warframe: Onos stats and Incarnon Evolution talents

Onos has one of Warframe's most complex Incarnon modes (Image via Digital Extremes)

In its normal mode, Onos is an automatic trigger secondary with a low fire rate and pure Puncture damage. The stats are:

Damage: 200 (Puncture)

Critical Chance: 26%

Critical Multiplier: 2.4x

Status Chance: 22%

Fire Rate: 1.4

The Incarnon form, however, makes Onos one of the most complex weapons in Warframe. The trigger has to be held to charge up a blast, dealing pure Heat damage in a wide area of effect. Interstingly, the charge-up process generates an expanding orb that deals Radiation damage to nearby enemies.

Incarnon mode comes with 350 ammo pool

Fully charged shots consume approximately 58 ammo

The charge-up rate is slow, making Fire Rate mods extremely important

Fully charged shots have a high-status chance

Like all Incarnon weapons in Warframe, Onos comes with a branching set of 'perks' or Incarnon Evolution talents:

Evolution I: Enables Incarnon form

Enables Incarnon form Evolution II: Marksman's Hand (-30% weapon recoil), Rapid Wrath (+25% Fire Rate), Swift Deliverance (+30% Projectile Speed)

(-30% weapon recoil), (+25% Fire Rate), (+30% Projectile Speed) Evolution III: Extended Volley (+10 Magazine Capacity), Rapid Reinforcement (+30% Reload Speed), Hunter's Rearmament (On Kill: 10% chance to replenish 10 ammo)

(+10 Magazine Capacity), (+30% Reload Speed), (On Kill: 10% chance to replenish 10 ammo) Evolution IV: Lethal Lance (On Kill: +2.5 Punch Through for 20 seconds), Incarnon Efficacy (Headshots build +50% more Incarnon Transmutation charge), Elemental Excess (+20% Status Chance; -10% Critical Chance)

(On Kill: +2.5 Punch Through for 20 seconds), (Headshots build +50% more Incarnon Transmutation charge), (+20% Status Chance; -10% Critical Chance) Evolution V: Sequential Skullbuster (On Consecutive Headshots: +30% Headshot Damage; stacks up to 4x), Impaler's Ferocity (On Punch Through Hit: +10% Damage for 10 seconds; stacks up to 10x), Devastation Cascade (Hitting Enemies in Incarnon Form increases Critical Chance and Critical Damage of the fully charged blast by 5%; stacks up to 50%)

