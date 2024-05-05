Warframe: Opticor Vandal build guide

Running a good Opticor Vandal build will get you surprisingly far in the Steel Path. This relatively rarer variant of the Opticor cuts is a serviceable weapon. However, it is not a one-shot wonder like that option. To get the Opticor Vandal in Warframe, you have to close 100 fissures in the Orb Vallis during the Thermia Fractures event.

Alternately, Baro Ki'teer offers the weapon in his bi-weekly visit sometimes, where you can purchase it for a variable amount of Ducats and Credits. This guide will go over an optimal Opticor Vandal build for Warframe's end-game and discuss some strategies you can use to bolster its potential further.

Opticor vs Opticor Vandal: Which one is better?

Opticor Vandal has meaningfully better critical stats (Image via Digital Extremes)

The Opticor Vandal's damage is only 40% of the base Opticor's. However, it supersedes the original in every other department: critical chance, critical damage multiplier, fire rate, magazine size, and even reload speed. This results in overall higher sustained DPS, making Opticor Vandal the better option by far.

To sweeten the deal, this weapon's Riven disposition is higher than that of its base variant, meaning any Opticor Riven will work better on the Vandal.

End-game Optocor Vandal build in Warframe (-Forma)

The 6-Forma sink is more than worth it with this Opticor Vandal build (Image via Overframe)

This Opticor Vandal build leans fully into its critical potential, but some conditions need to be met to ramp it up to its full potential. The full multishot of this weapon will start stacking up once you get a few kills with it, and the bonus critical damage and critical chance will only be active when you aim.

As this mod setup does not make use of scaling through status DoTs, you should use an armor-strip option against armored targets. Otherwise, consider replacing Bladed Rounds with Hunter Munitions for some anti-armor scaling via Slash.

The Opticor Vandal comes front-loaded with a good amount of base damage, so you will not need faction damage multiplier mods unless you are going for a level cap. A good way to get better DPS in this way is running Roar as a Helminth ability.

You will also see a significant DPS increase if you run Arcane Avenger on your Warframe.

Mods used

Critical Delay

Vital Sense

Galvanized Scope

Bladed Rounds

Galvanized Chamber

Vile Acceleration

Primed Cryo Rounds

Infected Clip

Vigilante Supplies (Exilus Slot)

Arcane: Primary Deadhead (or Primary Merciless)

