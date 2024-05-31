Warframe Razorback Armada guide: how to get Cryptographic ALU, rewards, and more

Razorback Armada is one of Warframe's world events that can pop up anytime. Lotus will send a debrief to all Tenno in their inbox when it's up, but taking down this event's boss, Razorback, can still be a head-scratcher for most players. Moreover, to access the mission, you need the elusive resource, Cryptographic ALU.

This article will go over everything you need to defeat the Razorback Armada.

Where to get Cryptographic ALU in Warframe

Cryptographic ALU can be farmed in Corpus Archwing missions (Image via Digital Extremes)

To get into the Razorback Armada invasion node, you must craft a Cryptographic Cipher. This is essentially a key that unlocks the boss room, and it is consumed on use.

To craft each copy of this key, you need Cryptographic ALU, a rather exclusive rare resource. This is a rare drop from Corpus Archwing units that you can find in Corpus-centric Proxima missions in Neptune and Pluto.

However, if you don't want to ride the Railjack, Cryptographic ALU also drops during Corpus Archwing missions. The Salacia node on Neptune presents an excellent Cryptographic ALU farm. The best Archwing in Warframe for farming the resource is Itzal, as Cosmic Crush can pull all resources from the vacuum into your pick-up range.

Razorback Cipher needs to be on your gear wheel (Image via Digital Extremes)

How to to kill the Razorback in Warframe

The Razorback is invulnerable by default (Image via Digital Extremes)

The event boss Razorback is functionally similar to the Jackal, which drops components of the Rhino Warframe. The former, however, is completely immune to all player damage initially.

You need to get to the two consoles across the arena (Image via Dgital Extremes)

To deal damage to the Razorback, you have to "incapacitate" it by zapping it with a Bursa. Here's how to do this:

The Razorback boss room will have two balconies on two opposite ends overlooking the arena. These have Consoles that you must activate and hack.

Activating two consoles will spawn in a Bursa. Killing it will open up another console on its back, which you can use to temporarily convert the Bursa to an ally.

The Bursa will cripple the Razorback, destroying itself in the process. When incapacitated in this way, its head will be open to player damage. You can shoot at it until a fourth of its HP is depleted, at which point it will reclaim its invulnerability.

Likewise, you have to repeat the process four times, spawning in four Bursas, to fully kill the Razorback.

Killl the Bursa to 'bypass' it (Image via Digital Extremes)

Razorback Armada rewards: Why you should do this Warframe activity

Gorgon Wraith parts can drop from Razorback event (Image via Dgiital Extremes)

For your troubles, the Razorback can drop parts and components of the Gorgon Wraith primary. The real prize, however, is rare 60-60 Archmelee Mods that you can get as an additional lucky drop once you clear the mission.

If you clear the mission thrice, you also get a flat bounty of 200,000 Credits and a full Orokin Catalyst. Razorback Armada is not particularly difficult to kill, making this an excellent opportunity for newer players to secure some easy Credits and potato.

