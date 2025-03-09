Warframe has seemingly forgotten one of its best features from a 2022 update

Warframe highly incentivizes grouping up and playing in a squad, one example being a widened pool of loot when cracking Relics. But what if you don't have a premade squad or friends who play regularly? This is where the automated matchmaking system comes in, which populates your squad with other players in the queue.

Ad

For players who lean on this this system to run with random squads every mission, there are a few roadbumps that deter an otherwise smooth experience. Warframe cracked the code on one of these problems all the way back in a 2022 update — only to seemingly abandon the solution entirely going forwards. Specifically, we're talking about the Zariman Ten-Zero, and the trip back to Chrysalith.

Warframe's Angels of the Zariman update had the best solution to the Extraction problem

Press the button to leave your temporary family right now (Image via Sportskeeda || Digital Extremes)

In Angels of the Zariman, Warframe introduced the Zariman Ten-Zero, the titular place of genesis for the Tenno. Conceptually, the mission nodes of Zariman Ten-Zero (all supposed to be different districts of the giant colony ship) by a central elevator.

Ad

Trending

You drop into these missions through this Elevator, and it's also your way back to the hub node in Chrysalith after you're done. This is not the first time an elevator has acted as a clever way of doing loading screens. Warframe did this with the Fortuna elevator before, then more recently, as the transition from Sanctum Anatomica to various Albrecht Lab nodes more recently with Whispers in the Walls.

What's particularly unique to the Zariman Ten-Zero elevator, however, is the unique ability to extract on demand. Not only does it have a nifty bubble that can teleport you to the exit without having to pathfind your way back, but you can also cut the ritualistic waiting period afterwards.

Ad

Also Read: Digital Extremes' Pablo talks (no) Raids, and the three laws of nerf in Warframe

Not having to wait for your public squad to hit the Extraction point is a great convenience in general. It is particularly a life-saver (literally and figuratively) in Survival, an endless game mode I personally play a lot.

During public Survivals, one party member of a public squad can suddenly elect to jump ship and head home. In other endless mission types, this would just mean they have to stand and wait for a minute in the Extraction zone. In Survival, however, it's a rhythm-killer, as this means the entire enemy spawn behavior will now change to chase the deserting member.

Ad

This can render camping temporarily non-viable as a way of getting Life Capsules, and you'll have to wait potentially a whole rotation trying to get things back in order.

The othe utility that a button-based Extraction system would bring is prevention of accidental extracts. No more getting back to the Orbiter accidentally when you get knocked away by an explosive or Lich attack.

Unfortunately, the fact that it has been multiple mainline updates since Angels of the Zariman means that Warframe has scrapped that idea.

Ad

Check out our other guides on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback