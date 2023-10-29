5 best Warframes for endless missions in Steel Path

Among Warframe's Origin System nodes, Arbitrations, Circuit, and other special Alerts, you can play over a dozen mission types. While some are short enough to speedrun in a minute, others are virtually endless in which you fight waves of enemies and objectives to either level up your weapon or test your mettle.

The game's dedicated leaderboard tracks weekly individual player achievements lasting the longest in these modes. Still, the greater benefits often come in scaling rewards in Void Fissure variants. Between the 54 unique Warframes, some are better suited to this environment of endless missions and reap greater rewards.

Here are five of the best choices for these runs.

5 best Warframes for endurance runs in Steel Path

1) Nidus

Nidus thrives in endless modes more than he does in mobile Warframe missions (Image via Digital Extremes)

While numerous frames in the current Warframe landscape can outlast Nidus with easier durability abilities as a crutch, he excels in long-term endurance missions.

Nidus' claim to durability is tied to gaining Mutation stacks. At a value of 90, these stacks can give him six free instant revives with invincibility frames after each one.

This statistic proves more useful due to the innate durability gained from Nidus' kit. Thanks to Parasitic Link, his third ability, he can gain 90% flat damage reduction, which multiplicatively stacks with other sources such as the Adaptation mod.

Gaining these stacks is difficult in mission types requiring you to stay on the move. However, endless missions such as Survival and Defense that let you camp in a spot make it easier to gain stacks and more conducive to utilizing them fully.

2) Mag

Mag Warframe abilities let her defense strip enemies in a wide area while refilling her shields (Image via Digital Extremes)

Many swear by Wisp as the best support frame to run in public missions due to a squad-wide flat Health pool bonus, among other useful buffs. However, chewing through a few thousand points of health is not particularly difficult for Steel Path mobs after a few hundred levels.

Since the shield-gating rework in Abyss of Dagath, Mag has become a support that can scale well into hour-long endurance runs. Her Polarizing Crush deals damage in a wide area and adds a good amount of Shields and Oversheilds to herself and her allies.

At over 200% Ability Strength, the amount of Overshield added by a Crush in a crowded Steel Path room is enough to get the maximum 2.5 seconds of invulnerability if the shields deplete instantly afterward.

Not only can Mag refill shields from zero on-demand, but the Fracturing Crush augment mod also immobilizes enemies for 70 seconds and armor strips them by a good amount. This factor only adds to her equally stellar crowd-control kit that groups up enemies and opens them up to greater damage.

3) Xaku

The Xaku Warframe can direct enemy weapons back at themselves (Image via Digital Extremes)

Xaku is conceptually one of the most original Warframes to date, and his kit's useability lives up to his design. Grasp of Lohk can snatch weapons away from enemies and use their damage scaling to his advantage. By this virtue, Xaku numbers among the infinitely scaling frames without relying on his other benefits.

Gaze, one of The Lost's sub-abilities, can fully armor strip all enemies in a sizeable area. The Relentless Lost augments this ability, making it far more convenient to cycle through the sub-abilities and hit the ability strength break-point necessary to fully armor strip.

The final part of this trifecta is Xaku's ability to gain 75% resistance to area damage and evasion against other projectiles when The Vast Untime is up. This advantage lets Xaku run around fearlessly among level-cap enemies while decimating them without using his own weapons.

4) Octavia

The Octavia Warframe can control enemies in a wide area near-permanently by keeping her abilities up (Image via Digital Extremes)

Octavia's reputation as the first and foremost Warframe with infinitely scaling damage is disputed. Numerous factors add to this fact, but the most direct one is the interaction between her first two abilities, Resonator and Mallet.

Resonator is an indestructible disco ball that draws all enemy fire toward it, while Mallet creates an area surrounding it where all enemy fire is reflected with increased damage. This combo creates a permanent area-denial tool that draws enemy aggro and slowly whittles them down, even at level cap.

The other two abilities grant a series of squad-wide useful buffs, including refreshable invisibility, extra movement speed, armor, damage, and multishot. Together, these abilities ensure that you can string together as many rounds of Steel Path Circuit as you want if you are lucky enough to get Octavia.

5) Nekros

Nekros can Desecrate corpses in Warframe to reroll their loot pool (Image via Digital Extremes)

Oddly enough, Nekros is the only frame on this list that excels even in non-endless missions. His kit is not overly reliant on setting up camp on one stationary choke point, but it certainly benefits you in farming-oriented runs.

Nekro gives you arguably the most important thing in Warframe: more loot. This benefit adds up from the many enemies and other loot sources you will mow down over the course of an endless mission, leaving you with a hefty surplus of resources you can spend on something like the Helminth system.

Additionally, Nekros has his own form of scaling gimmick: Terrify can easily be set up to strip enemy armor in one cast, while Sheild of Shadows spawns the high-level opponents you face as zombies fighting on your side.

Due to the enemy rank prioritization in Sheild of Shadows, a few rounds of Defense or Void Cascade will guarantee you are running around with a few Eximus units in your ranks, who confer their unique Eximus aura powers to your team.