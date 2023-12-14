All new mods in Warframe Whispers in the Walls update: Tome mods, Tennokai, and more

Warframe's Whisper in the Walls is the prologue quest to kickstart the next cinematic story arc that will continue with Warframe 1999. For players less interested in the story beats, this update also brings a lot of fresh content, including two new enemy factions, tilesets, the Cavia syndicate, and a plethora of mods.

In many ways, the mods added in this update will shake up the meta for melee, primer weapons, and Warframes with high-damage fourth abilities. Detailed below, all these mods can be obtained by engaging the new game modes, enemies, and bosses introduced by Whispers in the Walls.

New Warframe Tome mods: What are they and where to get them?

Tome mods can only be used in tome secondary weapons (Image via Digital Extremes)

One of the new weapons introduced to Warframe in this update is the Grimoire. This is the first of many planned Tome subclass of weapons with infinite ammo and direct interaction with the abilities of a Warframe.

This interaction is achieved through Warframe's Tome-exclusive mods. You can obtain all seven of them from the new Mirror Defense mission on the Munio node in Deimos, where Tome mods have a chance to drop on every C rotation.

Canticle and Invocation mods cannot be used together, and the former can be put on the Exilus slot.

Canticle Tome mods

Fass Canticle - Killing enemies grants bonus shield recharge rate and decreases shield recharge delay for self and allies in affinity range.

Khra Canticle - Slain enemies have a 12% chance to drop a Universal orb.

Jahu Canticle - Each kill reduces the armor and shield of all enemies within affinity range by 5%.

Lohk Canticle - Killing enemies grants bonus fire rate for self and allies in affinity range.

Invocation Tome mods

Xata Invocation - Alt-fire grants +1 energy regen per second for every enemy affected by the projectile. Lasts 10 seconds and can be stacked up to 10 times.

Vome Invocation -Alt-fire grants +4% Ability Strength for every enemy affected by the projectile. Lasts 20 seconds and can be stacked up to 15 times.

Netra Invocation - Alt-fire grants +4% Ability Efficiency for every enemy affected by the projectile. Lasts 20 seconds and can be stacked up to 15 times.

You can also purchase these mods for 140 Platinum from the market via the Essential Tome Mod Bundle.

All Tennokai mods in Warframe

You can buy all the new Tennokai mods off the Market, or earn them from the Alchemy game mode (Image via Digital Extremes)

Finishing the Whispers in the Walls quest and returning to your Orbiter grants you a Melee Upgrade Segment for the Arsenal.

This unlocks the Exilus slot on your melee weapons, where you can install Tennokai mods. This includes the basic Mentor's Legacy mod you receive as another quest reward.

Tennokai essentially gives you a quick-timed prompt, reacting to which lets you heavy attack without spending your melee combo counter. Find out more about the Tennokai and heavy attack system in this guide.

All Tennokai mods drop from the new Alchemy game mode found on the Cambire node in Deimos. Alternatively, you can obtain them via trading, or buy them from the Market with the Essential Tennokai mod bundle (100 Platinum).

Discipline's Merit: Tennokai opportunities happen every 4 hits rather than at random

Dreamer's Wrath: +50% Opportunity chance, +32% Heavy attack critical damage

Master's Edge: +60% damage on Tennokai Heavy attack

Condition's Perfection: +100% status chance on Tennokai Heavy attack

Opportunity's Reach: The opportunity window lasts 4 seconds, and Tennokai Heavy attacks have a 3-meter extra range.

Miscellaneous mods

The update also brings several new miscellaneous mods, ranging from aura and ability strength to faction damage multiplier variants for the new Murmur faction.

Energy Nexus (Warframe): Warframe receives +3 Energy Regen/s.

Precision Intensify (Warframe): +90% Ability Strength for your 4th Ability

Ready Steel (Aura): Squad begins the mission with +24 Initial Combo.

Shivering Contagion (Primary): Enemies affected by Cold Status have a 30% chance to spread that status to other enemies within 6m.

Radiated Reload (Rifle): +60% Radiation Damage, +40% Reload Speed

Atomic Fallout (Shotgun): +60% Radiation Damage, +60% Magazine Capacity

Accelerated Isotope (Pistol): +60% Radiation Damage, +40% Fire Rate

Focus Radon (Melee): +60% Radiation Damage, +40% Heavy Attack Efficiency

Containment Breach (Archgun): +60% Radiation Damage, +30% Multishot

Critical Meltdown (Archmelee): +60% Radiation Damage, +60% Critical Chance

Bane Of The Murmur (Rifle): x1.3 Damage to Murmur.

Cleanse The Murmur (Shotgun): x1.3 Damage to Murmur.

Expel The Murmur (Pistol): x1.3 Damage to Murmur.

Smite The Murmur (Melee): x1.3 Damage to Murmur.

All these mods drop from different enemy types in the Murmur and the Necramech factions, with a varying amount of drop chance. You may use a loot-enhancing ability to help your chances.