Warframe Tenet Arca Plasmor build guide: Best Progenitor, mod setup, and more

Warframe is a third-person shooter role-playing game that boasts a variety of weapons. One such weapon is the Tenet Arca Plasmor, a superior variant of the Arca Plasmor, which came out with the Sister of Parvos update and can deal astonishing damage to multiple enemies simultaneously. It is a semi-auto shotgun that can deal damage in a wide area and is great for the Steel Path.

While the Tene Arca Plasmor is an excellent Warframe weapon, players must understand its mechanics and build before jumping into missions with it. This guide explains its build, its best Progenitor, and how one can get the most out of it.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Best Tenet Arca Plasmor build in Warframe

The Tenet Arca Plasmor requires increased critical damage and fire rate (Image via Digital Extremes)

The Tenet Arca Plasmor is extremely powerful in Warframe and can be acquired by defeating a Sister of Parvos that spawned with it. The weapon has great status chance and damage, making it a fantastic choice for any shotgun user in the game. While the noise level of this gun is alarming, enemies killed by it get vaporized, slightly contributing to the stealth factor.

The projectiles shot by this weapon ricochet off surfaces, clearing large waves efficiently. For optimal damage, one should build the weapon around its high-status chance and large AoE.

One of the best features of Tenet weapons is the Progenitor. It is an elemental bonus that the weapon receives depending on the Warframe one uses to create the Sister of Parvos.

While all the elemental bonuses are potent, some work better than others. Toxin is one of the best elemental bonuses in Warframe, as one can quickly turn it into viral and deal excessive damage.

One can get the Toxin bonus by using these Warframes:

Atlas

Dagath

Ivara

Khora

Nekros

Nidus

Oberon

Saryn

Best mod setup for Tenet Arca Plasmor

Best mod setup to increase Tenet Arca Plasmor's status chance and damage (Image via Digital Extremes)

The Tenet Arca Plasmor is an excellent shotgun, and players must build it around multiple shots, critical chance, increased fire rate, and damage. Here’s a list of all the mods that one can use.

Galvanized Savvy

Galvanized hell

Primed Point Blank

Primed Ravage

Critical Deceleration

Amalgam Shotgun Spaz

Galvanized Acceleration

Shotgun Barrage

The Tenet Arca Plasmor requires increased multi-shots; one can use Galvanized Hell to raise it to 110%. The weapon has high damage potential and can be used with Critical Deceleration and Primed Ravage for astonishing critical damage.

The weapon shoots three-meter-thick projectiles. Players can use Galvanized Acceleration to increase its speed by 30% and add beam length. When an enemy is killed, the mod adds 30% more speed and beam length for 10 seconds, making it one of the best mods for Tenet Arca Plasmor.

The shotgun also needs status chance. This is where Galvanized Savvy comes in, increasing the status chance by 80%. Primed Point Blank can increase the weapon's damage by 165%, making it highly lethal.

The Tenet Arca Plasmor has a meager fire rate, further decreasing when Critical Deceleration is used. Players must increase it by using Shotgun Barrage and Amalgam Shotgun Spaz.

While this composition can be used for optimal damage, players can experiment with different builds and explore the capabilities of this potent Warframe shotgun.