Warframe Thumper farming guide: How to easily get Cetus resources

Farming Warframe's Thumpers is an easy way to scoop up a lot of resources and minerals exclusive to the Plains of Eidolon. A Tusk Thumper is a miniboss of sorts that can only spawn on the Plains of Eidolon, Earth's open-world area. This guide will take you through everything you need to know about Tusk Thumpers in Warframe — including where to find them and what strategies to use to kill them efficiently.

Killing Warframe's Thumpers may often prove to be a time-consuming gig, depending on the viability of your equipped gear. To offset their difficulty, your efforts are handsomely rewarded with many drops, including mining materials, gems, and rare fish parts.

As a result, if you can kill Thumpers fast enough, they become a great alternative to mining and fishing in the Plains of Eidolon.

Where to find Thumpers in Warframe?

Common Thumper spawn spots in Warframe (Image via Digital Extremes)

Among all the annoying random miniboss incursions in Warframe, Thumpers are the most infamous. They can show up uninvited in the middle of a bounty, creating a nuisance and lengthening the process in many cases.

If you are among Warframe's Thumper hunters, however, you will be the one to seek them out. Only one Thumper can exist at one time, and as a Thumper-slayer, your first order of business is to get an Archwing Launcher to track their common spawn points.

The map above may serve as a good reference point for this. Note that your mileage may vary with this, as they may choose to spawn away from your preferred route.

Generally, a route that covers just the south-eastern quadrant of the Plains map will have you run into a Thumper spawn more often than not.

How to kill a Thumper in Warframe easily: Well of Life cheese explained

The regular way

As with most minibosses in Warframe, Thumpers come with unique mechanics you need to engage to kill them.

The key is shooting at their knee pads, exposing their weak points: the glowing green vent on each leg.

As they turn and jump around at a rapid pace, some crowd control helps immensely in shooting their knees reliably. The top three abilities to do this are Rhino Stomp, Molecular Prime (Nova), and Gloom (Sevagoth, subsumable).

An armor strip can make them easier, primarily if they spawn at level 50+. An easy tool to do this is Vastilok with Shattering Impact.

The "cheese" way: explaining the Well of Life interaction with Thumpers

Well of Life has a buggy interaction with Thumper (Image via Digital Extremes)

The easiest way to kill Thumpers in Warframe involves an exploit that uses Trinity's first ability, Well of Life.

Well of Life nullifies status effects for you and your allies in an area around the target. Moreover, each negated status effect deals 10% of the enemy's flat HP as unpreventable damage.

A regular enemy, therefore, dies once you cast Well of Life on it and get hit by 10 status effects. For whatever reason, Thumpers in Warframe die from only 3 instances of this damage.

Status effects include staggers, meaning you can self-stagger with area-of-effect weapons. The cheapest way to do this is getting an MK1-Kunai for a measly sum of 15,000 Credits and using the Concealed Explosives mod.

Cast Well of Life on a Tusk Thumper of any level, even including Steel Path modifiers, and this build can take them out within seconds.

Fastest Thumper farm in Warframe

Sample Kunai build for killing Thumpers (Image via Digital Extremes)

For the most effective Thumper farm in Warframe, do the following:

Put Well of Life on Nekros as a subsume ability via Helminth.

Use a MK1-Kunai with Concealed Explosives.

Go to the Plains, fly to the Thumper, and cast Desecrate.

Cast Well of Life on the Thumper.

Stand next to it and throw the Kunai on the ground a few times.

That's a dead Thumper. Collect the loot.

Extract to Cetus.

Rinse and repeat.

With a Resource Booster, this method makes Thumpers in Warframe one of the fastest resource farms to cover all your Zaw-crafting needs.

Check out other guides on this game from Sportskeeda:

All Warframes tier list || All loot frames ranked || All Warframe Twitch drops this week || Best stat-stick weapons in Warframe || Latest Baro Ki'teer Inventory || All Warframe Promo Codes || Best weapons in Warframe for each Mastery Rank