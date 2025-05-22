Warframe Update 38.6 bricks all custom controller binds on Steam without notice

The long-awaited Yareli Prime and her signature weapons are here with Warframe’s latest Update 38.6. Along with that, there’s a long list of changes and fixes. One of these is the removal of custom controller binds on Steam in favor of the official Warframe config.

This has resulted in the removal of Action Sets, which was done to prevent overlapping of bindings. The sudden removal of this config has caused issues for a player with a disability who shared their experience following the change:

“Because my ability to press certain buttons is limited, it now means that in order to switch from using guns to melee weapons I need to alt-tab from the game and manually flip over to another config (earlier it was as simple as pressing a single button),” the user wrote.

Removal of custom controller configs in Warframe causes accessibility issues

The new configs do allow customization, but they're not as good as custom configurations with Action Sets, which allowed players to change bindings on the fly. This provided an easy way to do things for gamers who can’t perform certain functions due to restricted movement.

This issue became a hot topic after a Reddit post following the update blew up. In the post, a disabled player shared their experience. After the removal of Action Sets from configs, even minor tasks like swapping weapons became challenging.

While everyone knew Yareli Prime, along with other quality of life features, were coming, there was no information regarding the removal of custom controller binds before the update.

Quick response from the developers

With Warframe's devs actively involved with the community, it was only a matter of time before the post was noticed. In response, the Community Director wrote that making the game inaccessible wasn’t the intention, and the team is discussing the issue.

A follow-up post revealed that Action Sets will be restored in the Steam Input configs. While there was no time frame on when it’ll happen, the devs are gathering feedback to implement it correctly.

Apart from this, there doesn’t seem to be any other major gameplay-related issues. So far, the update appears to be smooth, with only a single hotfix issued relating to Epic Games Account binding and a few other things.

