Warframe: Velox Prime build guide and impressions

Unloading your magazine with an end-game Velox Prime build is one of the more satisfying experiences in Warframe. This fully automatic secondary may not be able to compete with the meta Incarnon secondaries, but its high fire rate and status chance still makes it serviceable in Steel Path.

In this Velox Prime build guide, we will go over which mod setup and synergies you can use to kill Steel Path mobs, and what kind of performance you can expect from it.

Warframe Velox Prime first impressions and review: Is it any good?

Velox Prime stats in Warframe (Image via Digital Extremes)

Velox Prime was released as a side-order with Protea Prime Access in Warframe, since the original is Protea's signature weapon. As expected of a Primed variant, Velox Prime is better than the original, with the closest point of comparison being Akstiletto Prime.

Its critical chance is on the lower side, but some serviceable Slash weightage in its base damage, coupled with decent status chance, makes it a functional weapon against armored targets. However, if you are going up against the corpus, there are much better sidearms you can resort to.

Which Relics contain Velox Prime parts?

With the release of Protea Prime Access in Warframe, components for Velox Prime are obtainable from the following Void Relics:

Velox Prime Blueprint: Axi F2 (Uncommon)

Axi F2 (Uncommon) Velox Prime Receiver: Lith T12 (Common)

Lith T12 (Common) Velox Prime Barrel: Meso B9 (Rare)

Warframe Velox Prime build with Heat and Slash (2-Forma)

A Secondary Encumber Velox Prime build can make good use of Galvanized Shot (Image via Overframe)

This Velox Prime build leverages its strongest assets: good status chance and high fire rate.

We use Fire as well as Slash damage to get some DoT scaling against high-level Steel Path targets. Both of these have double-dipping damage from faction damage multiplier mods, so remember to equip the right one before you load into a mission.

Thanks to the Secondary Encumberance Arcane, this Velox Prime build will also riddle a target with many different status stacks. This, in turn, boosts its damage via Galvanized Shot.

Mods used:

Empty Exilus Slot

Creeping Bullseye

Carnis Stinger

Primed Expel Corrupted

Galvanized Diffusion

Galvanized Shot

Primed Target Cracker

Lethal Torrent

Scorch

Secondary Encumber (Arcane)

This build has no innate viral damage, so you may need extrinsic methods to get your viral stacks. This can come from Nourish as a Helminth ability on your Warframe, or from the Panzer Vulpaphyla companion.

As a new release, Velox Prime's Riven disposition will be quite low - so it is best not to think of Rivens for this build at the moment.

