Warframe: Yareli Prime build guide

Yareli was the latest Warframe to get the Prime treatment, introduced in Update 38.6. This nymphean sailor has not been a popular frame for a long time, partially owing to player putting off Waverider, a tricky quest you need to clear to get Yareli. However, farming Yareli Prime Relics is a path far less thorny.

For many players, the Prime will be the first introduction to her kit, so here's a Yareli build guide to help you ease into the surfboard.

Yareli Prime playstyle: The two ways to play

Loyal Merulina, in my opinion, is the main "fix" for this Warframe (Image via Digtial Extremes)

Yareli's signature gimmick is Merulina, her own K-Drive that you can ride during any mission. Unfortunately, though, most of the regular mission tilesets in Warframe are not very conducive to its floaty movement. This naturally brings two possible playstyles: those who want to play on the Merulina, and those who want to just use good-old Warframes.

Thankfully, the Loyal Merulina Augment mod brings a natural playstyle alternative. With this, you can simply summon Merulina and continue on foot, and it wil also cast extra Sea Snares for you.

Merulina is a viable mode of transport in the open worlds or more open-ended tilesets such as the Orokin Ships. However, in the vast majority of cases, this Augment is my preferred way of playing Yareli Prime in Warframe.

Best Yareli Prime build in Warframe (3-Forma)

Yareli Prime Tempest Barrage build (Image via Digital Extremes)

For this build, I use Tempest Barrage as a Helminth Ability in place of Aquablades. This lets us use the Viral Tempest augment mod as a way to prime enemies with both Viral and Corrosive in one go, and we also don't need to get close to enemy clumps to let Aquablades do the damage.

Mods used:

Aura Mod: Growing Power

Viral Tempest (for priming enemies, so you can use your secondary to deal damage through Galvanized Shot)

(for priming enemies, so you can use your secondary to deal damage through Galvanized Shot) Equilibrium (a way to collect more Energy, can be replaced with an Augur Mod or Primed Flow)

(a way to collect more Energy, can be replaced with an Augur Mod or Primed Flow) Transient Fortitude

Primed Continuity

Primed Redirection (for a high Shield amount to get a good shield-gate period so you don't get caught off-guard during Merulina downtime; you can alternately use Rolling Guard)

(for a high Shield amount to get a good shield-gate period so you don't get caught off-guard during Merulina downtime; you can alternately use Rolling Guard) Umbral Intensify

Loyal Merulina

Arcanes used:

Molt Augmented is great for incremental Damage Vulnerability scaling through the extra Ability Strength

is great for incremental Damage Vulnerability scaling through the extra Ability Strength Arcane Aegis isuseful if you're doing more survivable content, including base-level Steel Path

isuseful if you're doing more survivable content, including base-level Steel Path You can also run Pistol-buffing Arcanes, such as Arcane Precision.

