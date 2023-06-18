Waxing Gibbous in Diablo 4: How to get, Unique effects, Affixes, and more

Druids are one of the most powerful classes in Diablo 4, and you can make the most of some of their Core Skills with the right Unique gear. You will come across many Unique items when exploring various parts of Sanctuary on higher difficulties. However, the one that Druid mains are gunning for the most is the Waxing Gibbous.

The Axe is an essential tool that deals high damage by letting you use Druid skills. It works well for late-game PvE and PvP content and applies the stealth effect on the character for two seconds when killing an enemy with Shred.

The item will grant the Druid ambush when breaking Stealth, allowing you a 100% Critical Strike chance for the next 1.0 to 2.5 seconds (based on level).

This makes it significantly easier to clear some of the hardest content in the game. However, Druid mains have difficulty obtaining the Unique Item in the title. This guide covers getting your hands on the Waxing Gibbous in Diablo 4.

How to easily get the Druid’s Waxing Gibbous in Diablo 4

As the Waxing Gibbous is a Unique Item in Diablo 4, there is no guaranteed drop for the item. Unlike Mother’s Embrace, you can only get it as a random drop from defeated Elite enemies or opening chests when exploring Sanctuary.

There is a fair bit of RNG involved with this, and depending on how lucky you are, you might either obtain the item right away or have to grind to get your hands on it.

To start getting Unique items in Diablo 4, you must first unlock World Tier 3 and Nightmare difficulty. To unlock the new difficulty level, you need to complete the Cathedral of Light Capstone dungeon on Veteran difficulty.

It is a significantly tougher challenge, especially if you don't have the right gear. Newer players are advised to complete it with a party.

Fortunately, if you play Diablo 4 on World Tier 4, you will have a better chance of acquiring the Druid’s Waxing Gibbous. The higher the difficulty, the better your chances of getting rare Unique items in-game.

Druid’s Waxing Gibbous Unique effects and Affixes in Diablo 4

Listed below are the Unique Effects and Affixes that you can use with the Druid’s Waxing Gibbous:

Unique Effects

Gain Stealth for 2 seconds when killing enemies with Shred. Breaking Stealth with an attack grants Ambush, which guarantees Critical Strikes for [1.0 - 2.5] seconds.

Affixes

+Damage to Healthy Enemies

+Critical Strike Damage

+Damage to Injured Enemies

+Life on Kill

+Ranks to Shred

The Waxing Gibbous allows Druids to make the most of their Shred ability, helping them quickly work some of the game's most challenging encounters.

