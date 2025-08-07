  • home icon
What can we expect from the Rust August update (2025)?

By Jay Sarma
Modified Aug 07, 2025 04:03 GMT
Rust august update
Rust gameplay (Image via Facepunch Studios)

The Rust August update, i.e, the upcoming force wipe, will go live for all regions on August 7, 2025, at 11 AM PT/ 2 PM ET/ 7 PM BST. The latest update is primarily targeted at improving the hardcore game mode, giving it a refresh. Alongside the changes to the hardcore mode, we also have some other quality-of-life updates and the addition of a brand-new DLC, the Rust Pilot Hazmat.

In this article, we will explore all the changes that you can expect from the Rust August update. Read below to know more.

All expected changes coming in the Rust August update

Hardcore refresh

First and foremost, the biggest highlight of the Rust August update is, of course, the Hardcore refresh. The toughest game mode in Rust is getting quite a major overhaul.

Players cannot craft any guns in Rust Hardcore anymore. Researching guns has been entirely removed from this mode. The Workbench tech-trees also no longer allow players to learn weapon blueprints.

Read more: All major changes coming to Rust Hardcore mode (August 2025 update)

The developers have added two new map-related updates, namely, the compass and fog of war. The compass is a default blueprint that players can craft using 100 Metal Fragments. It will provide you with a sense of direction to help navigate the wilderness.

Furthermore, the addition of fog of war incentivizes players to explore the map and discover monuments far and wide. Previously, the lack of a map and a compass made it so that players restricted themselves to the first monument they found. However, with this update, we believe that the gameplay is going to feel much more streamlined.

Loading optimizations and other changes

Facepunch Studios has been hard at work to improve the game's loading across PCs. Rust took a notoriously long time to load servers unless you had a tremendous amount of RAM in your computer. Moving forward, the latest update hints that server hopping will become atleast 50% faster than before.

Furthermore, major atmospheric changes have been implemented in the Rust August update. Players can expect better weather systems, improved volumetric clouds, interactive fog, and more.

Pilot Hazmat DLC

With the new force wipe, players can expect the addition of a brand-new DLC, the Pilot Hazmat. It will feature a unique cosmetic for the Hazmat suit, alongside other items. While we are yet to see an official showcase of the item, considering previous trends, we believe the newest DLC will sell like hotcakes.

Check out: Following CS2’s lead, Rust will soon implement Trade Protection measures

That's everything that you need to know about the Rust August update. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's MMO section.

Jay Sarma

Quick Links

