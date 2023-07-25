What are Diablo 4 resource draining effects, and how to stop them?

Diablo 4 resource draining effects are debuffs that players will come across later in the game. Introduced during Season of the Malignant, these effects can only be seen in Nightmare Dungeons. For classes that struggle to manage their primary resources, these debuffs make up for a stiff challenge, especially during the endgame stages.

Every class in the action RPG has a unique resource associated with them. The meter for this resource is located on the right-hand side of the skill bar on the heads-up display (HUD). Having said that, here is a quick rundown on how to identify a Diablo 4 resource draining effect and effectively reduce its impact.

How to identify a Diablo 4 resource draining effect

The Nightmare Sigil description panel always shows the buffs and debuffs that will influence you and the enemies in the dungeon (Screenshot by Sportskeeda)

Considering that these Diablo 4 resource draining effects are associated with Nightmare Dungeons in the game, whenever you acquire a sigil for the same, this effect should be mentioned in the description. Under normal circumstances, these effects can be seen in Tier 10 Nightmare Dungeons and above. However, if you're unlucky, you might also spot them on lower tiers.

If you're using a build that focuses heavily on resource based skills, then it's best you know how to manage your primary resource well. If you run out of resources during a fight, you might find yourself in a very bad situation.

Since the number of revives are fairly limited in these Nightmare Dungeons, it's important that you manage your resource effectively.

How to reduce resource draining effects in Diablo 4

You can always craft a new Sigil at the Occultist (Screenshot by Sportskeeda)

These resource draining effects in the game can be reduced by using Determination Malignant Hearts. These are a type of Devious Malignant Hearts that you will come across in the game.

You will only be able to fit them on rings and amulets. When used, these hearts will increase resource generation by 3% - 8% and reduce the Diablo 4 resource draining effects by 40% - 50%. However, you will be able to use this on rings and amulets that have an orange socket on them.

While this won't negate the resource draining effects completely, it will reduce it by a considerable amount. This should make your life easier while running such Nightmare Dungeons in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant.

Alternatively, you could avoid using a Sigil with the resource draining effect in the first place. You can sell or salvage it at the Occultist and craft a new Sigil. Although you won't be allowed to pick the debuffs that come with it, there's always a slight chance that it won't drop with a resource draining effect tied to it.