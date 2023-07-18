What is the fastest Chromie timeline to level in during World of Warcraft?

Chromie allows World of Warcraft players to experience earlier expansion content at a pace and time of their choice. It’s one of the best parts of leveling an alt in Blizzard’s hit MMO. However, not all of these previous zones are created equal. Some areas, like the Lich King era, are incredibly slow, with quests that are situated far apart and take a fair amount of work to complete. Others are stuffed to the gills with easy quests that give good exp and won’t feel too frustrating.

While all these Chromie timeline choices in World of Warcraft are good, some are simply faster than others. If you’re looking to plow through a few areas, and hit level 60 in a decent amount of time, here’s the best choice for you as a player.

The fastest Chromie timeline to level up in as a World of Warcraft player

Once you hit level 60 on one character, you will unlock “Chromie Time” for the rest of your characters. It will allow you to head to your capital and find the Bronze Dragonflight emissary in the local Embassy. She will let you pick an expansion of your choice to play up through level 60.

Welcome to the jungle (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The fastest Chromie timeline for World of Warcraft players has to be Warlords of Draenor. The only one that comes close to it is probably Legion in terms of the sheer amount of quests to do in a short amount of time. It’s not uncommon to enter the Warlords of Draenor expansion and be level 60 by the time you’re done with two or three of the main areas of the expansion.

Simply heading into Tanaan Jungle for the prologue/introduction of the expansion will give you tons of experience without much work. There are plenty of quests, and they’re all extraordinarily easy to boot.

Another reason that makes Warlords of Draenor the superior Chromie choice is the bonus objectives. There are several bonus objectives you can complete in each region of the World of Warcraft expansion. These give a lot of experience, so they’re always worth doing.

There will be no shortage of quests or interesting places to see while you level (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

I used to pick Lich King or Burning Crusade, mostly because I really like doing dungeon quests - those are amazing for leveling up, that’s for sure. However, the regions you explore are vast and open, and the quests aren’t really that close to your objectives.

If you don’t go to Warlords of Draenor, the Legion expansion is another excellent pick. It also has plenty of bonus objectives and mountains of quests to do. Personally, I go to Legion the most, but I also really appreciate the glut of quests that Warlords offers players.

If you're into dungeon grinding, why not start in Burning Crusade? (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Conversely, if you want to level through dungeons, Burning Crusade may be your best option. You typically have several quests to unlock that will give huge amounts of experience in World of Warcraft upon completion.

If that’s the route you take, stay in the dungeon queue and quest just enough to keep active. While Burning Crusade has many quests, the zones get bigger and more annoying to explore. Warlords of Draenor, for my money, has the best options for pure quest completion. No matter what race you pick, you're in for a good time.

Once you’ve hit level 60, you can head to the Dragon Isles and begin the latest expansion of World of Warcraft. There is plenty to see and do there as the expansion continues to roll on and release new, regular updates.