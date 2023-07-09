What is Incense and how to get it in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 is an engaging experience owing to the variety of intricate mechanics that keep you playing the game for a long time. The five distinct classes with myriad abilities add further depth to the gameplay. You will come across several powerful items and consumables that will enhance your build along, while offering some robust boosts for a limited time.

Incense is one such potent consumable in Diablo 4 that is worth trying out. These come into play once you progress cross level 45 and to the later stages of the game. The buffs offered it offers are ideal if you wish to partake in the myriad end-game activities.

How to obtain Incense in Diablo 4?

Diablo 4 is packed to the brim with intertwining gameplay systems that enable you to deal with myriad enemies in the world of Sanctuary. Incense is one of the most helpful consumables apart from potions and elixirs.

Fortunately, you don't have to depend on the randomized nature of loot to acquire it as you can simply craft Incense with the help of an alchemist. You will be introduced to the NPC in the early stages of the game while visiting the town of Kyovashad, located in the Fractured Peaks area.

The Alchemist is instrumental in many ways as this vendor can aid you in crafting many other consumables. Feel free to peruse this extensive guide pertaining to potion upgrades and elixir crafting.

You should focus on progressing through the game and reaching level 45 to be able to craft an Incense named Song of the Mountain.

You can resort to the following pointers to craft the item:

Interact with any Alchemist after reaching level 45.

Navigate to the final tab titled Craft Incense.

Here you will spot the Song of the Mountain recipe available.

Selecting it will open up a pop-up menu displaying the ingredients required for crafting the Incense.

You can select the Craft option if you have the necessary ingredients and obtain Song of the Mountain Incense.

You can craft Incense with the help of an alchemist (Image via Diablo 4)

You will need 15 Gallowvine, five Crushed Beast Bones, 10 Biteberry, five Angelbreath, and 5000 gold to craft the Song of the Mountain. You can peruse this guide to know everything about Crushed Beast Bones.

The following are some of the Incenses available in this game:

Blessed Guide (Level 50)

Queen’s Supreme (Level 50)

Sage’s Whisper (Level 50)

Ancient Times (Level 50)

Desert Escape (Level 55)

Storm of the Wilds (Level 55)

Reddamine Buzz (Level 60)

Spiral Morning (Level 65)

Scents of the Desert Afternoon (Level 70)

Soothing Spices (Level 75)

Chorus of War (Level 100)

There is one more Incense called The Creatures of Night, but the level required to unlock it is still unknown as of this writing. All the aforementioned Incenses provide stat boosts for a duration of up to 20 minutes. Furthermore, these can be leveraged by other players you team up with.

Diablo 4 comprises of many challenging enemies, which makes it imperative to resort to items like elixirs, potions, and more. You can peruse this article highlighting the five best consumables for Sorcerers.

