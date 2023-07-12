What does Intelligence do in Diablo 4?

When it comes to the Diablo 4 World Tier 4 grind, you should make the most of your playstyle by maxing out correct stats and having the right set of passive skills and Aspects. While min-maxing can take you hours to get the build that you want, things can get progressively easier in Nightmare Dungeins if you have a firm grasp of some of the Core Stats in the game and what they do.

There are four Core Stats — Strength, Intelligence, Willpower, and Dexterity — in Diablo 4, each with its own set of effects on your character. The stats will also play into maximizing the build that you are going for. Hence, when it comes to World Tier 4, maximizing your primary start will always be your most important goal.

However, there is a fair bit of confusion as to how some of these stats work in the game, with players being the most curious about Intelligence.

How does Intelligence work in Diablo 4?

Intelligence works as both a defensive and offensive Core Stat in Diablo 4. Here are the effects that it will have on your character:

Grants +0.05% all resistance per point.

Grants x0.02% critical strike chance per point of intelligence for the Rogue

Grants x0.1% skill damage per point of Intelligence for the Sorceress

For every class, Intelligence will provide resistance to physical as well as other forms of damage. Hence, the higher the stat, the tankier the class will be in the game.

However, Intelligence provides specialized bonuses to two particular classes in the RPG — the Rogue and the Sorceress.

What does Intelligence do for Rogue in Diablo 4?

For the Rogue, Intelligence is one of the best stats to get more numbers in, as it increases critical strike chance. This plays into a variety of Rogue builds that one could go for in the game, especially with the vulnerability stat and how it affects some of the other Core Skills of the class.

Shadow, Poison, Frost, and Flurry builds will be able to melt bosses and Demon hordes with more Intelligence. Players will be able to have a much easier time clearing out the Nightmare Dungeons in the game.

What does Intelligence do for Sorceress in Diablo 4?

As for the Sorceress, Intelligence will allow them to have more skill damage per point invested, making it the go-to stat for the class in the game. This helps out both Fire and Frost Sorceress builds. Those using the class as their main are advised to find armor sets that allow them to get more numbers on Intelligence to maximize their damage.

What is the difference between Willpower and Intelligence in Diablo 4?

While Intelligence is all about Resistance and Crit Chance, Willpower grants every class +0.1% healing and +0.25% overpower damage for every point in the stat. Additionally, it has special bonuses for the Barbarian and Sorceress, where it grants X0.1% resource generation per point of Willpower.

Both Willpower and Intelligence are key Core Stats for the Sorceress. With the right stats, players will be able to make the Infinite Mana Sorceress build in Diablo 4.

