What is Radshare and Radstagger in Warframe?

Many of the pieces of equipment in Warframe have their Primed variants. A "Prime" is essentially an enhanced version of a Warframe or equipment, distinguishable by its pronounced Orokin-era design. They never share their drop location with their regular non-Prime counterpart, irrespective of where the regular one dropped.

All Primed Warframe, weapon blueprints, and components come bottled in Void Relics. Any Void Relic you obtain has to be brought into contact with the Void itself to open. This is done via exclusive Void Fissure missions where the relics are supercharged with Void Reactants.

Once a Relic is cracked open, it is gone forever after it drops one reward from its designated loot pool. When Void Fissures are played in full squads, players are not bound to the spoils of their Relic. Instead, they can collect copies of the four drops from the four Relics in the session.

Radstagger or Radshare: which is the better way to get rare primed parts in Warframe?

Each Void Relic drop pool has six items among three tiered categories. There are three 'Common' drops (bronze), two 'Uncomon' drops (silver), and a 'Rare' drop (gold). Any Relic, by default, has the following odds of producing a loot of each tier:

Common Reward pool 76% Uncommon Reward pool 22% Rare Reward 2%

Relics, however, can be upgraded with Void traces into three upgrade levels: Exceptional (25 traces), Flawless (50 traces), and Radiant (100 traces). Radiant relics present 50% odds of a common reward, 40% for an uncommon one, and 10% for a rare item. Therefore, if you want to obtain a rare drop from a Relic, making it Radiant significantly increases your chances of success.

Radiant Relics do not come cheap or easy. Firstly, the Relics must be obtained in large quantities to have more shots at successfully farming a rare drop. Secondly, the Void Traces themselves take time to farm and have a hard limit to how much you can store.

Therefore, Warframe players often team up to run Fissures with copies of the same Radiant Relic to have a higher chance for a specific drop cumulatively. This is known in Warframe-speak as 'Radshare.' On the other hand, sharing 'Intact,' i.e., unupgraded Relics to target-farm standard drops, is called 'Intshare.'

What is a 'Radstagger'?

There is another alternative method of farming rare items in a whole squad setting, known as 'Radstagger.' Only one player equips the Radiant Relic with the intended prime part in this approach. The other three in the squad bring throwaway relics. This way, the farm is done in four different Void Fissure runes instead of one, so the four players can take turns contributing the Radiant Relic in question.

Is a 'Radstagger' better than 'Radshare'?

In a 'Radshare,' the cumulative chance of getting at least one rare item per run is 34.39%. For a Radstagger, this chance remains the same for one specific rare item. In terms of obtaining an item, Radshares is a far superior option, offering the same odds for one-fourth of the time spent.

On the flip side, Radstaggers has some additional benefits. First and foremost, it opens the opportunity to obtain multiple copies of the desired rare item. Moreover, it also has compensation for the extra time spent. For four runs, it offers the players four things of varying degrees. Overall, a Radstagger is a marginally more efficient way to get rare items.

