What is The Division 2 Mike-01 error code?

The Mike-01 error code is an error prompt agents may encounter as soon as they start the game. In The Division 2, error prompts are distinguished by various categories, such as Charlie, Delta, and Echo. These categories help players identify the different issues for easier troubleshooting. Issues can range from server unavailability to character data retrieval or Easy Anti-Cheat errors in The Division 2.

This article explores the Mike-01 error code in The Division 2.

What is the Mike-01 error code in The Division 2?

The Mike-01 error code in The Division 2 corresponds to a connection loss to the game servers. Division agents will come across this error prompt during the maintenance period when the game servers are taken down for a few hours at a time.

The Mike-01 error code in The Division 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Recently, in an X post, the official Tom Clancy's The Division handle informed players about a server maintenance. The announcement came right after the Summer Event wrapped up, along with the highly sought-after 5x XP event, where Players could acquire a new Slingshot SMG, as well as visual effects for the Hive and Turret skills.

To learn more about the error code and when access to the game will be restored, agents can visit the official X handle. Alternatively, they can visit The Division 2 Downdetector to check if the game is facing any connectivity issues.

The current maintenance period started on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, at 9:30 am CEST, 3:30 am EDT, 12:30 am PDT. The servers are expected to be taken down for three hours, following which, players may once again access the game. If there is any additional delay, the official The Division X account should provide updates on how much longer the servers are expected to be down.

