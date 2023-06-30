Unique items in Diablo 4 are very similar to Exotics in Destiny 2. These items have low drop rates but are very powerful. Out of all the unique pieces of gear in the game, six have the lowest drop rate, with The Grandfather being one of them. After a month of launch, one player reported receiving this weapon in the game. Prior to this, a few received copies of Andariel's Visage, but there was no evidence of the same for The Grandfather.

Here's why this weapon is a must-have in Diablo 4.

Why is The Grandfather so special in Diablo 4?

For context, The Grandfather is a two-handed sword that can be used by all five classes in the game. The primary affix on this weapon boosts the Critical Strike rating by a huge margin, making it a best-in-slot option for most DPS builds.

Apart from this, there are four affixes in its general perk pool. These can give a permanent boost to all four stats of a character. Alternatively, it can also increase the maximum life of a player exponentially.

These stats are enough to make the weapon heavily desired in Diablo 4. However, that's probably one of the reasons why it's so rare to come across it in the game.

The first person to get this weapon was a Chinese player. This level 100 veteran apparently received it from a Helltide chest. It's rather ironic because one would expect a weapon of such rarity to drop from high-level dungeons or World Bosses.

It's unclear if Blizzard will buff the drop rates for The Grandfather and other unique weapons in the near future. However, considering the weapon can technically make or break a build is reason enough for developers to buff its drop rates. With the game's first season almost here, it will be interesting to see what major changes Blizzard has in store and how it affects the in-game meta.

However, what's surprising is that many players on Reddit were stunned by the weapon dropping with such mediocre rolls. Although it's extremely powerful even with these rolls, it has the potential to be much better.

As one pointed out, this is the first known drop of this weapon. And players learned about it because someone inspected the recipient of this drop in Diablo 4. However, only Blizzard knows if other players had received The Grandfather before this since there were no reports until now.

