When does Diablo 4's current Season end?

Diablo 4’s current Season, Season of Witchcraft, is coming to an end pretty soon. This will be followed by the next one, Season 8. The new season will bring a wealth of changes, and a focus on farming and utilizing boss powers, alongside a serious increase in difficulty for the overall game’s content. That said, Season 7, the Season of Witchcraft, will be around for the next few weeks.

Diablo 4’s current Season will end on April 29, 2025, which is a delay from the previously planned end of the season. It’s only a matter of time before we know exactly how hard the next season will be, and what the story is about. But what’s going on right now?

What is the current Season in Diablo 4 about?

The current Season in Diablo 4, the Season of Witchcraft, is focused on the Tree of Whispers. The heads on the tree have been stolen, targeted by the forces of Hatred. This connects the story of Season 7 directly to the main canon of the game and the Vessel of Hatred expansion.

Diablo 4's current season is all about the dreaded, mysterious Tree of Whispers (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

A coven of witches has revealed itself and is trying to recover the heads taken away from the Tree of Whispers. They have enormous knowledge, and it should not fall into the hands of Mephisto and the forces of hatred. Players have to fight their way through the forces of darkness, and complete Headhunts to reclaim these.

What’s the best class in Diablo 4 Season 7?

The current king of the season is, without a doubt,t the Blood Wave Necromancer (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

There are a few truly powerful classes in D4 Season 7, but hands down, the most overpowered, for our money, is still the Blood Wave Necromancer. This is primarily thanks to the power granted by Rank 5 Blood Wave, and a particular Unique, Kessime’s Legacy. They give quite a few serious stats that allow your Blood Wave spell to obliterate all enemies in your way.

Instead of just one wave, you get two, one on each side, and these have a chance to deal Double Damage. You also receive up to 300% bonus Ultimate Damage, on top of the ability pulling enemies in, and increasing your opponent’s incoming damage each time they’re hit with a wave. It’s a truly ridiculous build, and it’s not a hard one to pilot either. If you want the strongest class this season, that’s our pick.

