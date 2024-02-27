When does the Skull and Bones maintenance end?

Skull and Bones is an action-adventure shooter title launched on February 16, 2024. Developed by Ubisoft Singapore, this massively multiplayer online game (MMO) features an open-world map, merchant ships, pirate factions, real-time opponents, ship weapons, and furniture crafting. It also includes limited-period events and story missions in which you battle against other players.

The developer has announced on social media platforms that the title will undergo maintenance to launch Season 1 with several fixes that players have reported over the past few days since its global release. The gameplay mechanics have suffered from certain technicalities, including low resolution during cut scenes, server errors, wrong icons, and others in Season 0. Additionally, new features will be introduced through the update after the maintenance.

Consequently, you might wonder when the Skull and Bones Season 1: Raging Tides maintenance ends in your region.

This article explores the information shared by the developer regarding the start and end of the maintenance in different regions.

Skull and Bones maintenance is running on schedule

On February 26, 2024, Ubisoft Singapore announced that Skull and Bones maintenance would take place on February 27, 2024, to prepare it for Season 1. The maintenance is scheduled to take place at 3 am in central Europe, 1 pm in eastern Australia, and 6 pm (February 26 as per time zone) in the western US, western Canada, and western Mexico. You cannot access the title once the maintenance starts.

As per the developer, the maintenance will end after two hours. Hence, you can access the title from 5 am in central Europe, 3 pm in eastern Australia, and 8 pm in the western US, western Canada, and western Mexico.

Skull and Bones Season 1 (Y1S1) is on the way

Season 1 offers a lot of opportunities for players to plunder ships, defeat enemies, unlock weapons, and win trophies. Several fixes are going to be introduced to enhance the gaming experience.

Here is what you can expect:

New seasonal game mode: Ubisoft is introducing a new mode in the open-world map where you must defeat Plaguebringer ships to loot rare and legendary items. As you sink more Plaguebringer ships, you progressively attract the attention of the enemy faction. Surviving the battles will provide additional Kingpin bounties and rewards.

Gameplay fixes: Fixes have been in several aspects of the gameplay. The Helm Wager bug is fixed, as Sainte-Anne and Telok Penjarah will no longer be selected as points of delivery. Players taking part in the Cutthroat Cargo event in Skull and Bones could not return to an outpost that has been fixed.

Graphics: The loading speed of outposts during the loading screen has been increased, and issues regarding blurry distant views have been fixed.

To know more about the changes, consider looking at the Skull and Bones patch notes for Raging Tides.

