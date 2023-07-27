Diablo 4's world, Sanctuary, is overrun with special herbs and berries, and the Biteberry is one of them. Used in most alchemical concoctions, this simple item is fairly abundant in the game. However, it is restricted to a certain area on the map. Although it can be found without much hassle, players need to keep an eye out for it when they're exploring the different regions in Sanctuary.

A plethora of such items are scattered throughout the world. While all of them can be used in all sorts of elixirs and potions, unlike in most role-playing games, they cannot be consumed directly. Having said that, here is a quick rundown of where to find Biteberry in Diablo 4.

How to get Biteberry in Diablo 4

Considering that it's a plant, the Biteberry occurs naturally in the wild in Diablo 4. You are more likely to come across this item in the Fractured Peaks area of the Sanctuary. It grows well in colder regions. So given that Fractured Peaks is cooler than most of the places in this title, with a portion of it covered in snow, you will find this berry here. This plant grows randomly, so it has no specific spawn location either.

Alternatively, whenever you complete a side quest, you have a chance to get your hands on something known as the Herb Cache. This is a random drop that can offer a Biteberry; any optional mission can award it, but some won't.

Either way, you shouldn't worry about collecting this item in Diablo 4. This is a fairly common berry in the Fractured Peaks area, so at no point in time will you end up running out of it.

The item is small and has red fruits on it. Moreover, thanks to the Diablo 4 mechanic, whenever you come across a plant that can be picked up, this title highlights it for you. If you see one that has been made easy to spot in this manner, make your way to it and interact with it. If red berries are dotting the plant, you can rest assured that it's a Biteberry.

Diablo 4 Biteberry uses

The Biteberry is used as an ingredient to craft a plethora of items. Here's a quick list of items it is used in:

Healing Potions

Minor Healing Potion

Light Healing Potion

Major Healing Potion

Elixirs

Iron Barb Elixir

Elixir of Cold Resistance

Elixir of Beast-Slaying

Elixir of Magic Resist

Incense

Blessed Guide

Song of the Mountain

Desert Escape

Storm of the Wilds

Spiral Morning

Chorus of War

That concludes everything you need to know about the Biteberry. The only drawback is that you cannot purchase such ingredients in the game yet. It's unclear if there will be a brand new vendor will be introduced at a later date, but for now, you will have to collect them in the wild.