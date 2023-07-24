Where to find and use Herb Caches in Diablo 4

Herb Caches are more than what meets the eye. If you have been playing video games for a long time, you would know that crafting is at the heart of any MMORPG, and Diablo 4 is no exception. With this mechanic, you can craft potions, upgrade gears, and brew elixirs, which help fill your progress bar in the ruthless realm of Sanctuary. Crafting always requires collecting special types of crafting items and resources. Depending on the use, these materials can vary in quantity and rarity.

In Diablo 4, side quests are often your go-to source of crafting materials. Aside from gold and EXP, completing these types of quests usually grants you items called cache, which can either be a Salvage Cache or an Herb Cache. You don't want these items to sit idle in your inventory, so here's a guide on how to use them.

Diablo 4 guide: All you need to know about Herb Caches

You can craft Elixirs using herbs found in Herb Cache (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Among the many types of caches in Diablo 4, Herb Caches and Salvage Caches are the most common ones. While Salvage Caches contain crafting materials for gear upgrading, Herb Caches are a stash of herbs. The item description reads:

"The people of Sanctuary use herbs as medicine, occult reagents, or simple decor through their daily lives. Much like gems, herbs embody fundamental properties of magic and this defines their use."

In the game, you will mainly use herbs to craft potions and elixirs. These items have a plethora of uses that are helpful in speeding up your character progression. Some potions can restore HP, while some elixirs grant bonus attack speed and experience points, which are particularly useful for EXP farming.

You can obtain Herb Cache as a reward in side quests. To open one, check your inventory and navigate to the Cache, which looks like a wooden box. On PC, a simple right-click will open the herb cache. Press A or X to pick the cache on the Xbox and PlayStation controllers, then scroll down to "Open."

The herb assortments should drop on the ground immediately after opening, and you can pick them up by walking over the items. On PC, you can check the herbs you obtained by choosing the Materials tab in your inventory. Meanwhile, on the console, press R3 on the right analog stick when your cursor is on your character's stats.

Use the herbs to craft potions, elixirs, and incense by going to the Alchemist. You can find one in every town settlement in the Sanctuary.

How to unlock the Alchemist in Diablo 4

Craft potions and elixirs by visiting the Alchemist (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Alchemist is an important NPC in Diablo 4 that will be introduced to you early in the game. When your character reaches Level 10, a Priority Quest activates, which requires you to meet The Alchemist in Kyovashad. Here, you must upgrade your base Weak Healing Vial to a more potent Tiny Healing Vial to increase your life by an additional 30 points while spending 8 Gallowvine.

After completing the task, you will have access to the Alchemist's menu, where you can keep track of the materials and level requirements for upgrading your Vial and other crafting selections.

The highly anticipated Diablo 4 Season 1 is currently live. Head into the game to check the seasonal offerings and content.