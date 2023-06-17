Where to find and defeat Rotsplinter in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 presents many challenges, encompassing intense encounters with formidable bosses. Each boss in the game possesses a distinct and potent ability, elevating the battle's difficulty. The boss encounters in Diablo 4 provide exciting gameplay while delivering a sense of achievement through valuable items and rewards.

Certain bosses in Diablo 4 are scarce and necessitate thorough exploration to locate them. The rewards reaped from locating and defeating these rare bosses are highly worthwhile, as they yield some exceptional items.

By eliminating these bosses, players gain access to valuable treasures and other rare items which helps in enhancing the abilities of their character.

Some of them exhibit not only exceptional abilities but also stand out due to their distinctive appearances. Among these bosses is Rotsplinter, who cleverly disguises itself as a broad wooden section of a tree, making it challenging to identify at first glance.

Once you manage to defeat this boss, you will be rewarded with 14 Gold, 5 Grave Dust, and a Ring of Splintered Wood. This article provides detailed guidelines on locating and defeating Rotsplinter in Diablo 4.

Where to find Rotsplinter in Diablo 4

Melnik's Hill area at the Fractured Peaks (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Rotsplinter can be found within the Kyovashad region, specifically in the Melnik's Hill area at the Fractured Peaks. The region has a snowy and dark atmosphere, creating an unsettling ambience. Rotsplinter, disguised as a piece of wood, and is concealed within this area.

Rotsplinter, disguised as a piece of wood (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Upon approaching him cautiously, he will reveal his true form, resembling a massive tree. However, be aware that he possesses powerful abilities capable of quickly neutralizing you. Therefore, it is essential to equip yourself with appropriate gear and weapons for the encounter.

How to beat Rotsplinter in Diablo 4

Rotsplinter boss fight (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Rotsplinter, the powerful boss, possesses some unique abilities known as Plague Bearer and Poison Enchanted, which are exceptionally hazardous when it comes to attacking and inflicting significant harm. Rotsplinter unleashes a swarm of small yet highly destructive Spiders at you, necessitating evasive action and the utilization of powerful long-range attacks.

Maintain a safe distance from the boss (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

It is crucial to maintain a safe distance from the boss during this encounter. Additionally, apart from summoning hordes of Spiders, Rotsplinter surrounds himself in a poisonous pool. Therefore, it is imperative to prioritize distancing yourself whenever he initiates the poison pool.

He retaliates with some melee strikes (Blizzard Entertainment)

His attacks display variation, resulting in brief pauses whenever he employs both of his skills. Take advantage of these pauses by unleashing powerful attacks against him. However, exercise caution as he retaliates with some melee strikes. Continue evading and capitalizing on his pauses to execute heavy attacks, and eventually, he will be defeated.

How to get Ring of Splintered Wood from Rotsplinter in Diablo 4

You will receive a set of valuable items as rewards (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

After successfully overcoming the Rotsplinter, you will receive a set of valuable items as rewards. These include 14 Gold coins, 5 units of Grave Dust, and a Ring of Splintered Wood. Grave Dust is a special magic crafting material that significantly enhances your character's abilities.

It grants substantial boosts to stamina, health, critical strikes, and magical resistance. On the other hand, the Splintered Wood ring possesses the power to increase your character's resistance against lightning and poison. Additionally, it augments critical strike chance, poison damage, and damage dealt to nearby enemies.

Poll : 0 votes