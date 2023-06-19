Diablo 4 features some truly grotesque and challenging boss fights, which not only measure your combat skills, but also test the viability of your build. From hordes of demonic cultists to spawns of Lilith herself, you will come face-to-face with various enemies, each possessing their own strengths and weakness. Among the many cretins you will encounter in the vast open world is Sir Lynna, found roaming the Kylsik Plateau region of Fractured Peaks.

He is one of the very few "Super Unique Monsters," essentially elite versions of pre-existing demon archetypes. These foes are as challenging as some of the late-game bosses.

However, should you defeat these Super Unique Monsters, you will be rewarded with some of the best loot in the game. Here's a comprehensive guide on where to find and defeat Sir Lynna in Diablo 4.

Find Kylsik Plateau to encounter Sir Lynna in Diablo 4

The Super Unique Monster, Sir Lynna, can be found in the Kylsik Plateau region of Fractured Peaks. You can reach the boss' location when you unlock access to the Fractured Peaks region. However, attaining at least level 35 is advised before attempting to face Sir Lynna.

Note that Sir Lynna only spawns during the night on Kylsik Plateau.

How to easily defeat Sir Lynna in Diablo 4?

Sir Lynna is easily the toughest enemy you will encounter within Fractured Peaks. And that's saying a lot, considering the region, especially the Kylsik Plateau area, is swarmed with high-level enemies that can easily kill you and your party.

Fortunately, you can easily defeat this foe, even if you're under-leveled, by using area-of-effect (AOE) attacks, especially ones that inflict "Vulnerability" status ailment or stagger enemies. Although Sir Lynna is quite powerful and can easily decimate opponents in a few hits from his Spear, he is quite vulnerable to magic attacks.

Classes like Rogue and Necromancer are most effective against this boss. However, other classes are also viable if you keep your distance and only attack using AOE skills.

How to get "Darkblade" from Sir Lynna in Diablo 4?

Once you defeat Sir Lynna, using favored tactics or playstyles, you can loot the legendary sword, Darkblade. The Darkblade has the following modifiers:

+2.0 - 4.5% Shadow Damage

+5.0 - 9.0% Crowd Control Duration Bonus

+2.0 - 4.5% Damage over Time

The Darkblade can be equipped by the Rogue class in Diablo 4 and is among the most powerful mid to late-game weapons.

