Where to find Killamari in Palworld? Skills & item drops

Killamari in Palworld is a squid-like creature used for crafting essential gear. Acquiring Killamari in Palworld enables the creation of Killamari Gloves, a useful item facilitating travel across diverse areas. Crafting Killamari gloves will enable you to use them as a glider, helping you navigate mountains and access various biomes. To utilize Killamari effectively, one must first capture it, requiring knowledge of its whereabouts.

Killamari in Palworld is typically found within dungeons. Approach them closely, launch a few strikes, and seize the opportunity to capture them. To pinpoint the dungeons where Killamari can be found, refer to the information provided below.

Locations of Killamari in Palworld

Search every dungeon in Palworld (Image via YouTube/LunarGaming Guides)

To capture Killamari in Palworld, explore various dungeons. While they can be encountered randomly in any dungeon, specific locations guarantee their presence. Below are the dungeons with their respective coordinates where Killamari can be located:

1) Along the beach near Plateau of Beginnings

Coordinates: 268, -541

2) Near Grassy Behemoth Hills

Coordinates: 127, -489

3) Entrance of Rayne Syndicate Tower

Coordinates: 118, -425

4) Hillside Cavern

Coordinates: 159, -391

5) Cavern on Isolated Island near Marshal Island Church Ruins

Coordinates: 369, -315

These dungeons are reliable spots for finding Killamari, although it's advisable to explore other dungeons, too. Note that they are not guaranteed to appear every time. If they don't spawn, exit the dungeon, spend some time outside, and then re-enter it to increase your chances of encountering them.

What are the skills of Kallimaari in Palworld?

Killamari uses elemental powers to take down his enemies (Image via YouTube/ LunarGaming Guides)

Killamari employs the following skills in battle:

Poison Blast

Shadow Burst

Dark Ball

Acid Rain

Hydro Jet

Nightmare Ball

These abilities are primarily elemental-based attacks that inflict significant damage on adversaries. Poison Blast involves propelling toxic sludge at a foe, while Shadow Burst rapidly discharges dark energy, causing harm to those in its proximity.

Dark Ball releases a sphere of darkness that slowly pursues the target, while Acid Rain generates acidic clouds, showering enemies with corrosive rain. Hydro Jet propels a high-speed water ball at a target, and Nightmare creates a massive ball of darkness, hurling it toward an opponent.

Work Suitability of Killamari in Palworld

Killamari will help you in farming activities (Image via YouTube/ LunarGaming Guides)

Here's the Work Suitability of Killamari in Palworld:

Gathering: Level 1

Transporting: Level 2

Taking into account this work profile, Killamari is well-suited for engaging in farming activities.

What are the items Killamari drops in Palworld?

Venom Gland in Palworld (Image via YouTube/shyce WIKI)

If you come across Kilamari in Palworld, defeat them, and you'll be rewarded with a Venom Gland. Utilize the Venom Gland to craft Poison Arrows, Poison Bows, Poison Arrow Crossbows, and Killamari's Gloves.

