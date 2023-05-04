Where to find Kovnik in Warframe

Crafting is a fundamental mechanic in Warframe. From suits of armor to weapons, everything can be crafted in the game. This mechanic is also an integral part of The Duviri Paradox expansion. Kovnik is an ingredient that is required to craft certain items in the game. This item was introduced in the expansion itself. Unlike most resources in the game, it can be obtained from a plant.

Given that the Kovnik debuted with The Duviri Paradox expansion, it's only natural that the item is found within the land of Duviri. Having said that, here's a quick guide on finding and using this plant in Warframe.

How to farm Kovnik in Warframe

Kovnik is a resource that can be gathered from Kovnik plants only. These plants appear as short bushes and have a white glow, much like the other resources in Warframe. To collect these, you will have to go close and melee the plant or shoot the plant using your blaster.

Although you can find these plants abundantly in-game, their yield is fairly low. For example, if you break a chest, you can collect a good amount of credits along with 7-8 stacks of planetary materials.

However, in the case of Kovnik, whenever you interact with these greenish-yellow plants, you can only collect around 2-3 stacks of Kovnik. Interestingly enough, if you're on your Kaithe, you can still shoot the plant and ride over the dropped resources to collect it.

Now, this resource spawns regularly in grassy areas in Duviri. If you choose to farm this item, the best spot to look for it would be towards the northern side of the map in the Royalstead Pastures and Farbreeze Hamlet regions. Many players have also reported spotting this plant in abundance in the Northwind Village region.

While these are the standard farm locations for the said resource in Warframe, you can also acquire them as you progress through the mission and complete The Duviri Paradox storyline.

How to use the Kovnik in Warframe The Duviri Paradox

The Kovnik is one of the many resources that you will need to craft the Sun and Moon, a pair of blades wielded by Teshin. Initially, you'll be allowed to use his weapons, but as you progress through the story, you'll have to craft one for yourself too.

However, the interesting bit about this resource is that it's only used in crafting items introduced in Warframe during The Duviri Paradox expansion. If you don't want to craft the items made available through this expansion, you don't need to do so.

While that isn't recommended, it is one of the possible ways to go about things, as inventory space is limited. Further, it's only worth holding onto the weapons and items you use the most.

