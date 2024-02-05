Where to find Loupmoon in Palworld? Skills & item drops

Capturing a Loupmoon in Palworld could significantly enhance your combat capabilities. In the enchanting world of this title, which combines the thrill of adventure with the charm of creature collection and crafting, this Pal is a standout companion for both combat and crafting enthusiasts. This guide dives into the essential details about Loupmoon, including its habitat, skills, item drops, and work suitability, making it a must-have for players aiming to bolster their lineup with a formidable and versatile Pal.

Loupmoon captivates with its unique and striking appearance. This creature boasts a sleek, humanoid silhouette covered in black fur, with white patches on its chest and tail tip, and distinctive crescent moon-shaped horns. Beyond its looks, Loupmoon is renowned for its prowess in combat, making it a fearsome ally against any opponent.

Where to find Loupmoon in Palworld?

Loupmoon's location in the game (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Loupmoon, a nocturnal creature, can only be encountered during the night. Those looking to add this rare Pal to their collection should explore the following areas:

Bamboo Groves : Situated west of the Ravine Entrance waypoint, this location serves as a hunting ground for Loupmoon after sunset.

: Situated west of the Ravine Entrance waypoint, this location serves as a hunting ground for Loupmoon after sunset. Broncherry Area: Located to the east of Ascetic Falls waypoint, Loupmoon can also be found in this area, roaming under the cloak of night.

Loupmoon in Palworld: All Skills

Loupmoon in the game (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Loupmoon is not just a visual marvel; it's a powerhouse in battles, thanks to its diverse skill set. From the initial level to becoming a seasoned warrior, here are the skills that Loupmoon can unleash:

Claws Glistening in the Dark (Partner Skill) - Upon activation, unleashes a potent Jumping Claw attack on the targeted enemy.

- Upon activation, unleashes a potent Jumping Claw attack on the targeted enemy. Dark Ball (Lvl 1) - Launches a shadowy orb that methodically pursues the target.

- Launches a shadowy orb that methodically pursues the target. Jumping Claw (Lvl 7) - Springs ahead to deliver a dual claw strike, charged with sinister energy.

- Springs ahead to deliver a dual claw strike, charged with sinister energy. Shadow Burst (Lvl 15) - Rapidly emits a surge of dark power, affecting nearby foes.

- Rapidly emits a surge of dark power, affecting nearby foes. Icicle Cutter (Lvl 22) - Forms an icy crescent blade and sends it flying towards the foe.

- Forms an icy crescent blade and sends it flying towards the foe. Spirit Flame (Lvl 30) - Casts a trio of malevolent fire orbs that chase down the opponent.

- Casts a trio of malevolent fire orbs that chase down the opponent. Nightmare Ball (Lvl 40) - Conjures a massive sphere of darkness, throwing it against the adversary.

- Conjures a massive sphere of darkness, throwing it against the adversary. Dark Laser (Lvl 50) - Accumulates dark forces to unleash a devastating energy beam on enemies.

Loupmoon in Palworld: Item Drops

Upon successfully capturing a Loupmoon, players are rewarded with Bones, which are essential for crafting and enhancing gear and other items in the game.

Loupmoon in Palworld: Work Suitability

Loupmoon's capabilities are not limited to the battlefield. This versatile Pal can also contribute significantly to base operations with its proficiency in Handiwork at Level 2. In Palworld, Handiwork is a critical skill that allows Pals to manufacture goods, construct buildings, and maintain the smooth operation of bases.

Loupmoon stands out as a remarkable and multifaceted Pal in Palworld, blending exceptional combat skills with utility in crafting and base maintenance. Whether you're venturing into the game's nocturnal landscapes to capture this elusive creature or utilizing its abilities in battles and tasks, Loupmoon is an indispensable ally on the Palpagos Islands.

