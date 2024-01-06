Where to find Ranger Bow in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

The Ranger Bow in WoW Classic Season of Discovery is, hands-down, the best ranged weapon you can acquire in Phase 1 content. The closest runner-up is likely Venomstrike in Wailing Caverns, but if you want the BiS (Best in Slot), you’ll want this World Drop. The downside is that it’s also one of the rarest weapons in the current content on Blizzard’s Classic-era servers. You can either purchase it or take the time to try and farm one.

When playing WoW Classic Season of Discovery, if you’re a Warrior, Rogue, or Ranger, you will likely want the Ranger Bow in your inventory. Here’s everything we know about unlocking this powerful but rare item.

Ranger Bow stats in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Stats

Rarity: Blue (Rare)

Blue (Rare) Slot: Ranged (Bow)

Ranged (Bow) DPS: 23-45 damage (12.59 damage per second)

23-45 damage (12.59 damage per second) Speed: 2.70

2.70 +1 Agility

Durability: 65/65

65/65 Level requirement: 20

The Ranger Bow in WoW Classic Season of Discovery is the BiS ranged weapon for three classes: Warriors, Rogues, and, most important of all, Hunters. Even if you’re playing a Melee Hunter, you still want this weapon as a BiS option.

The +1 agility, attack speed, and DPS make it an ideal weapon for Hunters across Azeroth. The downside to this particular weapon is that it’s remarkably rare. At best, you have a 0.4% chance to get it.

Where to farm Ranger Bow in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

The average drop percentage is around 0.3-0.4% if you want a Ranger Bow in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. While there are places where people say that it drops at a higher rate in certain zones, it's not exactly true. However, elite mobs do have a slightly better chance to drop rare, useful items.

If you’re going to farm this weapon, it’s recommended you do so in zones that are 20+. Ashenvale (Felguard demons) and Wetlands (Various Gnoll packs) are great places to go, if not dangerous. One way players are getting this bow is by going through a higher-level dungeon. A popular grind on my server is to group together for Razorfen Kraul. A dangerous place for level 25s, the various rune powers players have access to can make it more manageable.

Another place people have farmed is via Scarlet Monastery or simply looking for Elites in zones like Stonetalon Mountains, Wetlands, Ashenvale, The Barrens, or Hillsbrad Foothills. It’s worth noting that none of these areas are guaranteed to drop the Ranger Bow in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

How to buy Ranger Bow in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

If you want this bow, the easiest way is to cough up some gold (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Your best bet for a Ranger Bow in WoW Classic Season of Discovery is to purchase one. This can be done via the trade chat channel, but more likely, you’ll need to head to a capital city and hit the Auction House.

On my home server (Lava Lash), the Ranger Bow runs for about 14g on the Horde side, which is a lot of money. It can be found cheaper on other servers occasionally. It all depends on your faction and the server’s economy. Thankfully, there are plenty of professions you can make gold with in WoW Classic.

WoW Classic Season of Discovery is ongoing throughout 2024, with several major content drops coming throughout 2024. Phase 2 is next, and while there is no confirmed date, the roadmap shows it may be coming soon.